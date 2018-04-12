Police Beat

Dude, where’s my house?
A north side resident woke to find an uninvited guest crashing on her couch. Turned out he’d ventured into the house across the street from his own home
An Oro Valley Police Department officer responded to a call on Thursday, March 29 around 8:30 a.m. regarding a woman who woke up to find a young male adult asleep on her living room sofa. She described the man as “tall and thin,” and told the responding officer that her screams woke the young man.
The man eventually pointed to the house across the street and allegedly said, “Oh, there’s my house over there.”
The woman told the officer there was no sign of forced entry, but that it looked like the man had come in through the doggie door. The woman did not wish to press charges.
Drinkin’ in school
One Ironwood Ridge High School student thought it would be a good idea to drink alcohol during school hours, though administration and police were of a different mind.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, a school resource officer working at IRHS was contacted by school administration regarding a student in the office that admitted to drinking alcohol during the day.
The young girl gave the officer a pink Hydroflask, which the officer wrote in the report “had a slight odor of intoxicants” when it was opened. The girl said that she brought the flask to school from home with alcohol in it. The students said that she did not know what kind of alcohol was in the flask, but that she added Coca-Cola to it.
The girl was medically cleared, and told the officer she was drinking because her friends do, “so she thought she would, too.”
The student was cited for minor in consumption and released to her mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.