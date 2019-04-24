A pair of women got into a confrontation over the use of an apartment complex community space, leading to police involvement.
Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, an OVPD officer responded to the Villas at San Dorado complex after a resident said a woman was rude to her after alleging that she rented out a space at the apartment community center. The victim said she was tutoring a 13-year-old from China when a woman entered the center demanding they leave because she rented the room.
The two women faced off in a doorway, at which point the tutor was injured when the other woman barged her way through. The suspect was described as either somewhere in her 30s or 40s, Hispanic or Native American, 5 foot 1 inch tall with “very short, dark colored hair.”
