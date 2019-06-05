One young man’s attempted breaking and entering at an elementary school was cut short after a custodian caught wind of the vandal.
Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, an OVPD officer responded to Copper Creek School and made contact with a woman who she spotted an approximately 14-year-old boy walking toward the campus from within the security fence. The woman said she walked inside the room she thought the teen was approaching, and spotted him using a skateboard to pry the window open. The young man noticed the woman, and fled the school. Though a group of children said they saw a teen matching the suspect’s description skateboarding off to the north of the school, officers were unable to locate the young man. According to Amphi Public Schools staff, the estimated damage totals $600.
