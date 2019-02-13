Police Beat

FECAL OFFENDER
One Oro Valley woman started her day with a most unwelcome surprise after human feces was found in her yard.
An OVPD officer responded to the complaint over the phone just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. The officer called the homeowner, who said she’d found the fecal matter and some toilet paper on her property the day before.
Without video surveillance or any known enemies, the woman was left with little more than a smelly surprise.
(Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.