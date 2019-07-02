One man led Marana police on a chase through the desert after he wasn’t able to buy a beer at a convenience store.
Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, a Marana Police Department officer responded to the Circle K on West Ina Road, just east of Interstate 10, after a man was reported throwing things and yelling. According to a police report, Circle K staff told the man he couldn’t buy beer because he did not have an ID, at which time he became irate and began throwing objects outside.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled into the desert, though he was quickly found near the Ina Road overpass thanks to a tip from nearby construction workers.
An officer made contact with the man, who initially refused to identify himself, and said he wanted to leave. After being told he would have to comply with the officer questions, the suspect took off into the desert. Several officers chased after him, two using their tasers in an attempt to subdue the man—who at one point dove into water to avoid the police.
Despite his best efforts, the suspect was eventually captured and charged with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.