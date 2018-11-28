Police Beat

Eviction Notice
Just after noon on Friday, Nov. 16 an Oro Valley Police Department officer responded to the Saddle Ridge Apartments regarding the presence of drug paraphernalia found while an eviction was underway. Management and security planned to evict their tenant, when a different man opened the door. According to the report, marijuana and paraphernalia were visible.
The man said the tenant was a friend of his who allowed him to sleep on the couch. The man initially denied using drugs, though later admitted to smoking just before the eviction process began—and later told the OVPD officer. All together, the officer noted in the report that a “red plastic straw with a white powder residue,” several bindle bags with similar residue, nearly half an ounce of marijuana, a bong, grinder, pipe and scales were discovered, including some other miscellaneous items.
After securing the property and placing the man who answered the door under arrest for possession, police greated the tenant around 2 p.m.
After being positively identified, the tenant admitted to the OVPD officer that he used cocaine, Xanax and marijuana. Xanax and a pipe with marijuana residue were also found in the man’s pockets, according to the report.
The tenant also picked up charges for possession, and both men were released after promising to appear for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.