Police Beat

Rock and a hard place
Things did not go as planned for a Texan in early May when his Ford ran over a curb near the exit of the apartment complex near the intersection of North Oracle and West Orange Grove roads, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The man’s evening-to-forget happened on Thursday, May 3, when an officer found his car high centered on a landscaping rock. The responding officer noted a strong odor of intoxicants on the man’s breath, which led to a battery of field sobriety tests—which he failed, according to the report.
The man wound up blowing a .113 just before midnight after failing multiple field sobriety tests, subsequently admitting to drinking two to three vodka mixed drinks at Putney’s Bar and Grill, about 100 yards from where he crashed his car, the report said.
The man’s escapades resulted in a citation for DUI to the Slightest Degree and a 12-hour DUI hold on his vehicle, before he was released to friends and family.
