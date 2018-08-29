Police Beat

Not enough to drink
A local woman had a night to forget on Saturday, Aug. 18, after her unsteady driving led to a citation for driving under the influence, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The woman was pulled over on North Vistoso Village Drive in Oro Valley after being tailed for several miles, wandering across the fog line and bike lanes of multiple roads in the process.
She was confused when the officer approached her vehicle, telling him that she was trying to drive to her house on Oracle and Glenn in Tucson from Marana, which is why she had trouble staying in her lane. Her cause wasn’t helped by the smell of alcohol and her red, watery eyes, which led to a battery of field sobriety tests, which she flunked, resulting in an arrest, according to the report. When asked about her alcohol consumption and how much she consumed, the woman responded by saying “Not enough.” She was eventually cited for DUI slightest degree, DUI .08 above and unsafe lane usage and booked into Pima County Jail.
