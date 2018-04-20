Police Beat

Hauling mass
Police were called to an apartment complex near Oracle and Calle Concordia on April 5 after an argument erupted between two women, resulting in one of the women jumping on the hood of a rented U-Haul truck, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The women, named Diane and Trisha, evidently knew each other through Trisha’s partner, Dustin, and got into an altercation outside the apartment after an argument about leaving trash in Trisha’s car, the report said.
Diane and Dustin were hit multiple times by Trisha, before escaping the apartment in the truck and calling police, according to the report. No charges were filed ultimately, after the three parties decided against filing them, though multiple witnesses pinpointed Trisha as the main aggressor, the report said.
Spitting mad
An Oro Valley woman was cited for assault after she allegedly flipped off, cursed and and spat on a driver behind her at a stop sign near the Diamond Shamrock gas station on La Cañada Drive, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The woman, named Chantel, pulled up to the stop sign around 5 p.m. on April 3, with the driver following her hitting his horn after she sat at the stop sign for an extended period of time, according to the report.
The other driver, as well as an employee at the gas station, told the responding officer that Chantel got out her car and verbally assaulted the driver, before spitting on him and driving away, according to the report.
When approached by the officer, Chantel denied ever leaving her car, though she admitted to flipping him off and yelling at him from within her car out of frustration, the report said.
She continued to deny ever leaving her car or spitting on the driver, even after the gas station employee corroborated the victim’s story, and was subsequently given a citation for assault with intent to provoke, according to the report.
Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.
