An Oro Valley church is out several hundred dollars after a check was cashed by an unknown party.
Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 an OVPD officer met with a representative of the North Valley Baptist Church who said he handled a majority of the church’s business. Back in March, the man told an officer he wrote a $445 check from the church’s checking account and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service via a post office in Oro Valley.
More than a month later, he received a call from the organization to which he sent the check—the money never arrived. A look through the church’s financials showed that the check was cashed.
Because no other information was available at the time, the case was closed.
