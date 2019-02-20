An Oro Valley Police Department officer responded to the Canyons at Linda Vista Trail apartments just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 after a woman reported her boyfriend “being aggressive” towards her, according to the police report.
Upon arrival, the officer was greeted by the complainant, and was then taken to speak with the boyfriend. The man said he and his girlfriend had spent the day arguing because she was “selfish.”
During the standoff, the man said he took out his laptop computer in order to “end the argument.” The move had the opposite effect: The girlfriend unplugged the computer and threw it to the side in order to keep the man’s attention.
The boyfriend responded by throwing a cup of water at the bedroom door—which led to the 911 call.
The officer then interviewed the woman, who offered a similar story: While they were arguing, she became frustrated her boyfriend decided to get on his laptop, and admitted to unplugging and throwing his “pride and joy,” the report reads.
No damage was done to either the computer or the bedroom door, though both individuals were informed their behavior was out of line, and that further police involvement could result in jail time.
The woman said they were “frustrated” and would “have to rethink where their relationship stands.”
