Police Beat

A driver was stopped near North Oracle and West Ina roads with a bag of marijuana, a suspended driver’s license and some $12,000 in the car’s backseat, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The driver was driving south on Oracle from Ina just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 6 when he was pulled over after the officer’s records check indicated his license was suspended, leading to the stop.
The officer did an inventory check of the vehicle, where he found a treasure trove of marijuana and money, locating the former in an orange bag tucked inside the car’s center console, and the latter inside a bag located in the car’s backseat, the report reads.
Marc had $832 in his wallet at the time of his arrest, according to the report, and was cited for Possession of Marijuana and for Driving With a Suspended License and walked away from the scene after his car was impounded, according to the report.
