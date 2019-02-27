One Tucsonan ended up with a variety of charges after a cracked window led to a records check, and the discovery of an outstanding warrant.
On Monday, Feb. 11 just before 7:30 a.m., an OVPD officer conducted a stop for a cracked windshield of a gold Kia on North Oracle Road near West Suffolk Drive.
After pulling into a nearby business, the officer made contact with the driver and passenger, and immediately noted the smell of marijuana, according to the police report. The two men eventually admitted to smoking earlier that morning. The officer also found a “green leafy substance” in the vehicle.
While performing a records check on the two men, the officer was alerted to an outstanding bond for the passenger—who was booked with additional charges for unlawful possession. The driver was charged for his windshield, failure to provide paperwork and not wearing a seatbelt.
