A driver in Oro Valley seen by police using his cell phone went home with drug charges after an officer smelled marijuana in his car.
Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, an Oro Valley Police Officer traveling northbound along North Oracle Road at West Pusch View Lane noticed a driver in a red Nissan heading the other direction. According to the police report, “the driver has a cell phone around chin level and was looking at it.”
After the vehicle passed the intersection, the officer made a U-turn and began to pursue, initiating a traffic stop near El Conquistador Way.
The officer made contact with the man behind the wheel, who said he was “telling ‘Siri’ to play a song on his phone.”
The officer also noted in the report a “faint” odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The man was asked if there were any drugs in the car, and handed over a black backpack. In the bag, the officer reported finding a glass jar with two baggies of marijuana and empty container the driver used to hold joints.
The man did not display any signs of impairment, but also did not have a medical marijuana card, earning him charges for unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The man also picked up a violation of the town’s hands-free ordinance.
