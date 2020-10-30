Just as you can improve your physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain—boosting your memory and mental agility, as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Brain health is an ongoing focus of Mather Institute, which is part of Mather, the parent company to the Oro Valley-based 55 and better community Splendido. The Institute is an award-winning resource for information about wellness, including brain health and resilience. According to research gathered by the Institute, you can take steps to boost your brain health.
“While research has found links between genes and one’s risk of Alzheimer’s, the exact cause of the disease is more likely a combination of genetics and other factors,” says Cate O’Brien, PhD, Director of Mather Institute. “Practicing good brain health at any age can help stave off Alzheimer’s, as well as build up your cognitive reserve. Cognitive reserve is basically the brain’s resilience toward damage.”
The good news is that our brains are able to continue forming new neural connections throughout the life cycle. In other words, no matter what your age, your brain health can improve.
⦁ Heart Health
It seems obvious: by keeping your heart healthy and your blood flow moving, your brain will be “well-fed” with the food and oxygen carried by the blood. Scientific research suggests that conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high cholesterol may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s or vascular dementia.
⦁ Nutrition
We’re all aware of the effect that our diet has on our bodies, but consider how it also directly affects the brain. Research suggests that some foods are bad for the brain, including those high in saturated fat and cholesterol, such as high-fat beef, processed meats, organ meats, and eggs. Try to maintain a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, along with foods that contain omega-3 and fatty acids (fish and seafood, soy and soy-based foods, walnuts), B vitamins (dark green leafy vegetables, fortified whole-grain cereals, milk and milk products, poultry, fish), folic acid (whole grains and legumes), and antioxidants (berries, beans, and apples). Finally, maintaining a healthy body weight is also beneficial to brain health.
⦁ Physical Activity
It’s never too late to start exercising! Research has shown that older adults who engage in cardiovascular exercise for 30 minutes a day perform better on cognitive function. “Studies have shown that daily physical activity may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, even in adults over age 80!” says Cate. Try incorporating a morning walk, bike ride, or exercise class into your daily routine.
The reason: Exercise sparks neurogenesis, or the creation of entirely new brain cells. In doing so, it may create functionally more efficient cognitive networks and provide a cognitive reserve.
⦁ Social Engagement
Your brain health will benefit from regular social engagement in activities that stimulate the mind and body. This could entail staying active in the workplace, volunteering in community groups and causes, or remaining active in a book club or other social groups.
⦁ Cognitive Engagement
Use it or lose it! Evidence suggests that lifelong learning can help our brains. Stay mentally engaged by taking a challenging continuing education class online. Cate says, “Rather than doing a crossword a day, try something new, like watching a foreign film or reading a different kind of book.”
⦁ Stress Management
Chronic stress is bad for the brain. Studies have suggested that stress hormones appear to speed up the progression of Alzheimer’s disease within a short time period. You can reduce your stress with activities such as tai chi, meditation, or yoga, and practice some healthy behaviors that also help reduce stress levels. These include eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, avoiding too much alcohol, getting physical activity every day, and getting enough sleep.
The good news about brain health is that it’s never too late to start the healthy habits that can improve your cognitive abilities and protect you against dementia. By focusing on the six areas outlined here and adapting your lifestyle, you can help ensure your brain stays healthy for as long as possible.
