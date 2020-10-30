Everyone has been spending more time at home in recent months due to the Coronavirus pandemic—and that shift is changing the way we view our personal space and having a major impact on trends in interior design.
“Design trends are changing fast—and many of them are quite a departure from long-standing styles,” says Marisela Panzarella, the Designer/Move-In Coordinator at Splendido, an all-inclusive community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better. Here, Mari breaks down what she’s been seeing on the cutting edge:
“With people being home more, we are moving away from the minimalistic look which has dominated the design world for the last 10 years,” says Marisela. “There is a movement toward a more opulent look with some strong elements.” These include
⦁ Rooms are getting saturated in color, from bright hues in jewel tones such as magenta, emerald green, regal blue, purples, and mustard yellows. We’re seeing walls of strong, saturated colors to complement bright pieces of furniture.
⦁ People are mixing sumptuous textiles such as velvets, fur, and beautiful textural woven fabrics.
⦁ Maximalism is a surprising trend—with rooms full of eclectic furniture, art, and other objects.
The movement toward opulent, lush décor was foreseen well before the pandemic, Marisela points out. “Architectural Digest predicted that vintage maximalism, layers of textures, and even ‘statement doorknobs’ would be big in 2020,” she explains. “This is nearly the opposite of the Marie Kondo approach—which is to purge your home of anything that doesn’t bring you joy. However, the new trend seems to be if it gives you joy, keep it—only make it bright, to bring happiness in!”
Marisela helps people moving to Splendido plan their space, downsize if they need to, and decorate their home in the community. She says she’ll bring up the latest trends, encouraging them to step outside of the box if they want to… maybe embrace a little more color or use some luxurious fabrics and textures. “Our new Villa Home models incorporate a little of this. They have timeless features and textures that can accommodate a minimal décor or a sumptuous style.”
The new Villa Homes range from 1,456 to 2,711 square feet, and their open floor plans offer an abundance of stylish living space, no matter how you choose to decorate.
Residents started moving in at the first of the year, but there are a variety of floor plans still available and several models to view. Splendido staff would be happy to show you the model Villas in person, using appropriate safety measures, or meet virtually. For an appointment, call (520) 762.4084.
“There is so much to say about all the design trends going on right now,” says Marisela. “But the bottom line is, you are not obligated to follow any trends. Your home should be a reflection of who you are and what makes you happy.”
