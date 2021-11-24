One trend in home design that seems to be universally popular is open floor plans—that is, home layouts where living rooms are partially or completely opened up into the kitchen and dining area.
“People continue to request open-concept homes,” says Marisela Panzarella, the Designer/Move-In Coordinator at Splendido, a Life Plan Community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better. “That’s where people across the country are spending their money, whether on new construction or renovations.”
Terrace and Villa Homes at Splendido incorporate open floor plans, and the community’s new Villa Homes especially showcase this feature, with spacious living areas that flow together beautifully, incorporating the outdoors with floor-to-ceiling windows. With plans ranging from 1,456 to 2,711 square feet, each Villa offers an abundance of stylish living space, including two patios and exceptional views. And residents have access to the amenities, services, and Life Care that comes with a move to Splendido.
“People who tour these homes love the look,” says Marisela. “The layout emphasizes a feeling of space and light that is irresistible.” Yet she points out that there is more to love about these open plans than the visual appeal.
Beyond their attractiveness, open plans offer seemingly unlimited flexibility to create multipurpose spaces. Realtors believe these plans maximize a home’s square footage better than a traditional floor plan with separate rooms.
“Open floor plans give the impression you’re using your space better,” says Marisela.“Most people today aren’t using formal dining rooms or even formal living rooms. Homes are being designed or remodeled to eliminate these. Many who live in homes with them are repurposing them to be a home office, workout area, studio, or quiet place to get away.”
She believes this flexibility is the reason for the popularity of open floor plans: it reflects how we’re using our homes. “People today are using multifunctional rooms, where you can chat with family in the living room while you’re cooking,” says Marisela. “It gives the feeling of being able to congregate.”
As an interior designer, Marisela has given this a lot of thought. She says, “I think people today are moving toward designing space around what we do on an everyday basis, not on creating a showplace for having company.” She believes this isn’t just a trend caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that home design is making a more permanent shift. “People have taken a close look at how a home functions, and how they can configure it to make their lives better, creating a refuge where they can relax and still have space,” she says.
She herself loves open floor plans, pointing out, “The kitchen used to be the heart of a home—where the family gets together and where a party ends up gathering. With an open floor plan, the whole home is the heart.”
VISIT OUR VILLA HOMES DECEMBER 8
See the open floor plans in Splendido’s gorgeous new Villa Homes for yourself. We’re hosting a Parade of Villa Homes, where small groups can walk through some model homes. RSVP today to reserve your time slot!
Join us on Wednesday, December 8. Time slots are available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To register, call (520) 762.4084 or email info@splendidotucson.com.
