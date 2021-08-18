At Splendido, an all-inclusive community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better, residents take full advantage of the indoor and outdoor swimming pools, whether swimming laps on their own or participating in a variety of fitness classes, including the perennially popular water volleyball.
These are all terrific, low-impact exercise options and a pleasant way to work out on a hot day…. But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
“These cutting-edge studies are fascinating, and the findings are increasingly positive,” says William Wesley Meyers, director of wellness at Mather, one of the two parent companies of Splendido. “We’re learning that science shows that swimming regularly can improve one’s cognitive function as well as short- and long-term memory, and may help repair damage caused by stress.”
One study of older adults found that those who swam had improved attention and mental speed compared to a group that didn’t swim. And swimming can offer a cognitive boost to younger people: a study of younger athletes (including swimmers and land-based athletes) found that 20 minutes of moderate-intensity breaststroke swimming improved cognitive function. Children have been found to learn better after swimming than after anaerobic exercise or a resting activity like coloring.
“It’s exciting to see this scientific data supporting the benefits of such an accessible activity,” says William. “Swimming and aquatics classes are gentle on joints and don’t require great mobility. Anyone can use aquatic exercise to improve muscle endurance as well as core strength and endurance, while burning an estimated 400 to 500 calories in an hour of exercise.”
More specifically, research shows that aquatic exercise can help with the following:
- strengthen the cardiovascular and respiratory systems
- improve bone density—particularly in post-menopausal women
- boost pulmonary function and blood pressure
- increase muscular strength and stamina
- improve range of motion
- increase circulation
- reduce body fat and tone the body
Japanese researchers found that women age 60 to 75 who participated in regular aquatic exercise for 12 weeks demonstrated more strength, flexibility, and agility, and had better total cholesterol levels, than a control group.
Those with arthritis and joint pain find that low-impact exercises in the water are easy on joints and don’t require a great deal of balance or flexibility. In fact, studies have shown that simply being in water is good for swollen joints; the sheer weight of the water provides natural compression on joints and helps reduce swelling.
“Swimming and aquatic exercise can also have a powerful effect on mood,” says William. “Research has also shown that exercising in water is a natural mood-booster, enhancing self-esteem while reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.”
All of the above seem like great reasons for everyone to give swimming and aquatic exercise a try. In other words, everyone in the pool!
