What makes some of us happier than others? New research looks at factors like personality traits, social factors, and more to try to answer this question. The 2020 Age Well Study findings (released January 2021) specifically focus on the happiness and life satisfaction of residents in Life Plan Communities, and reinforce the effects of happiness on multiple areas of health, underlining the importance of strengthening your optimism, resilience, and feelings of community belonging to build your own happiness.
Happiness Is…
The Age Well Study examined survey responses from more than 4,100 residents in 122 Life Plan Communities across the United States. Life Plan Communities are age-restricted, amenity-rich retirement communities that invite people to live on their own terms, enjoying a host of amenities, services, and opportunities, as well as the added benefit of access to on-site health care services if ever needed. A local example of a Life Plan Community is Splendido, located in Oro Valley.
Results of the study reveal the following:
⦁ Life Plan Community residents’ average happiness and life satisfaction scores are near the top of the range.
⦁ People are happier and more satisfied when they have a greater sense of community belonging.
⦁ The personality traits of extroversion and agreeableness were both associated with greater happiness and life satisfaction.
⦁ Approximately 92% of respondents in Life Plan Communities were highly satisfied with the place where they live.
These results are from the five-year Age Well Study being conducted by Mather Institute and Northwestern University. The Institute is the research area of Mather, an 80-year-old not-for-profit organization that operates senior living residences and provides other aging services. Staffed by researchers, the Institute is an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness, aging, trends in senior living, and successful industry innovations.
A Local Example of Aging Well
Splendido is also part of Mather, and residents there were some of the participants in the Age Well Study. Those age 55 and better who call Splendido home enjoy a host of services, programs, and amenities, including:
⦁ a variety of homes, including Terrace and Villa Homes with one, two, and three bedrooms, some with dens
⦁ a fitness center and day spa including indoor and outdoor saline swimming pools
⦁ inspiring social and cultural opportunities such as featured lecturers, live music, and resident-led interest groups
⦁ a full-service lifestyle with various culinary package options, housekeeping, and concierge services
One finding from the Age Well Study was that people who are satisfied with their daily life and leisure activities report higher levels of happiness. Living in a community like Splendido makes it easy to pursue lifelong interests and explore new ones.
“Research provided by Mather Institute contributes to some of our resident programming selections, and of course we rely on the knowledge and experience of our staff on-site,” says Joan Mayer, Splendido’s Director of Repriorment Services. “From fitness classes to a resident-led lecture series and more, we create a schedule packed with opportunities to suit residents’ eclectic tastes and interests.”
During the pandemic, many programs have been offered virtually, making use of Splendido’s in-house television channel. Among these are fitness classes that can be done at home, lectures, entertainment, and even some classes from the Splendido Intellectual Pursuits Program, or SIPP. Planned, managed, and often taught by Splendido residents, SIPP offers two “semesters” of lectures each year, each including a variety of high-level classes led by experts on topics from astrophysics to Impressionism, billiards to brain health.
See for Yourself on February 18
Splendido combines this wellness-oriented programming with quality amenities and services, all while offering the someday benefits of health care within the community. With all this to offer, plus the promising new research on residents’ happiness and life satisfaction, Life Plan Communities are worth a closer look.
See for yourself during Splendido’s Showcase of Homes on Thursday, February 18. Register in advance to get a time slot to see four of the community’s new Villa Homes--all with appropriate safety measures in place.
To reserve a time slot for the Showcase of Homes, or learn more about Splendido, call (520) 878.2612 or email info@splendidotucson.com.
