Spread good cheer with these holiday treats! The recipes are from Mary Teresi-White, the pastry chef at Splendido, an all-inclusive community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better.
Splendido residents enjoy a dynamic culinary program that includes Mary’s decadent creations (and healthier options) along with ever-changing chef specials and seasonal favorites made with locally sourced ingredients.
Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes
Makes 24 cupcakes
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
3-oz. box of instant dry vanilla pudding mix
2 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
1 tbsp. cinnamon
1 ½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
½ cup finely diced crystalized ginger
1 cup butter
2 cups light brown sugar
4 eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla
15-oz. can pumpkin puree
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
With an electric mixer, cream butter, sugar, and vanilla to light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add pumpkin puree and mix well. In a separate bowl, combine , flour, pudding mix, soda, salt, and spices. Add to egg/pumpkin mixture and mix well. Fold in ginger. Line 24 muffin tins with cupcake papers. Fill each with a 2 oz. scoop of batter. Bake approximately 22-30 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely before icing top with cream cheese icing.
Cream Cheese Icing for Cupcakes (optional)
2 lbs. powdered confectioner’s sugar
1 lb. of cream cheese (room temperature)
12 tbsp. soft butter
3 tbsp. vanilla
2 tsp. lemon juice (optional)
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter with the cream cheese and vanilla. Add the powdered sugar little by little, mixing after each addition. Mix completely and continue mixing until light and fluffy, scraping the bowl numerous times. Do not overmix or frosting will become too runny. Frost cupcakes with a spatula or put frosting in a piping bag and make a swirl on top of each cupcake.
Pecan Pie Topped Cheesecake
Makes 16 servings/slices
Preheat oven to 300 degrees
Grease and flour (use a baking spray) a 10-inch springform pan. Take two large sheets of foil, crisscross them, and put the bottom of the springform pan on the foil and wrap the sides of the springform pan. (We are baking the cheesecake in a water bath, and this will keep water from entering the pan.)
Graham Cracker Crust
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 cup granulated sugar
8 tbsp. butter, melted
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix to make everything moist. Press into the bottom of the springform pan and bake for 14 minutes. Let cool.
Cheesecake Batter
2 lbs. cream cheese
1/3 cup sour cream
2 tbsp. vanilla
5 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
½ tsp. salt
In a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the sour cream and mix well. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing after each. Pour into the springform pan and place the pan in a 2” deep baking sheet. Place in oven and pour warm water into the bottom of the baking sheet to make about a 1” water bath. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, but check after an hour. The cheesecake should be risen around the edges and slightly jiggly in the middle. If you lightly press your fingers in the middle, the cheesecake should “bounce back.” Let cool completely 4 hours or overnight.
Pecan Pie Topping
¾ cup dark brown sugar
7 tbsp. butter
½ cup heavy cream (room temperature)
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups toasted pecan pieces
In a small saucepan, melt the sugar and the butter and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for about 6 minutes as you stir. Slowly add cream with a whisk. (Be careful—it will foam). Mix thoroughly. Take off flame and add vanilla and salt, then stir in pecan pieces. Let cool at room temperature, then add to the top of the cold cheesecake and spread to make an even layer.
Top cooled cheesecake with pecan topping and return to refrigerator to set. Cool completely before cutting. For easy serving, cut the cold cheesecake with a knife dipped in water. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.