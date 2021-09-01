Maybe we enjoy music so much because it resonates with our bodies and brains. There is certainly a lot of research to support health benefits of both listening to music and regularly attending live performances. Below are some research findings that music-lovers will be happy to learn. These facts have been compiled by Mather Institute, the research area of Mather, one of the two parent companies of Splendido, an all-inclusive community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better.
Awe & the Audience Experience
Science has proven that there are health benefits to regularly attending live performances and experiencing awe.
One study of people age 60+ who attended live theater found that “attending performances is a combined social, cognitive, and affective experience that transcends entertainment.” Theater-goers reported greater sense of belonging, social engagement, and flow after performances, and those benefits were shown to be long-term—they were still present two years later!
Much research has been done on how feeling awe affects us; whether it’s seeing the Grand Canyon or hearing a powerful piece of music that’s new to us, we respond to something to that humbles us, or makes us see the world in an unfamiliar light. Research shows this feeling leads to a broader perspective of the world around us, and a desire to engage with others. Interestingly, people who experience awe more often appear to have stronger immune systems.
Listening at Home
The good news is that, if you can’t make it to a live performance, you can still reap benefits for your brain, mood, and physical health by putting on a CD or calling up a playlist. Listening to music has also been proven to engage the brain, improving your processing speed and sharpening memory. Depending on the tempo and intensity of the music you select, you can also use songs to alter your heart rate and blood pressure.
When you listen to a song, the vibrations travel into your brain via nerves, where they activate the limbic system. This activation stimulates specific body systems that result in increased endorphin levels. Tunes also touch the right hemisphere of your brain, the side associated with creativity and imagination. With these physiological changes occurring in your brain, you can harness the power of music to boost your mood:
- Relax. Listen to soothing, calming melodies to ease stress and relieve physical and mental tensions and anxiety. Soft music is ideal during a cool down after exercising or as a way to drift off to sleep.
- Get active. Get a better workout by adding some energetic music. Studies show that people who exercise to music are more diligent in their workouts, more persistent, returned to the gym more often, worked out for longer periods of time, and in the long run (literally!), remained more committed to their exercise plans.
- Work better. Numerous studies conducted in workplaces from factories to offices conclude that listening to music while working is very beneficial for employees and their companies. Employees who have tunes playing in the background are more productive, efficient, diligent, and even enjoy their job more.
From its effects on well-being to strengthening your immune system, listening to music is one easy path to living well!
Meet the Maestro
Splendido invites you to meet Maestro José Luis Gomez, music director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Just a few days before the TSO begins its 2021-22 season, he’ll take you through the most diverse selections of music in TSO’s history. Hear about The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, which will introduce you to Nuevo Tango, and learn about Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a contemporary of Mozart who was the first composer of African descent.
This event takes place Tuesday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. at Splendido,13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. in Tucson. Valet parking will be provided. This event is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling (520) 762.4084 or email info@splendidotucson.com.
