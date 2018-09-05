From a peek at how music benefits your brain, to recommending habits that can build long-term happiness, this column shares evidence-based information on improving physical, mental, and emotional health. Often, the information found here is based on research conducted or shared by Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging. The Institute on Aging is the research area of Mather LifeWays—the not-for-profit parent company of Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Tucson.
“The Institute and Splendido have a valuable two-way relationship,” says Jenny Smith, director of research for Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging. “Residents at Splendido volunteer to help us with various research on senior living by participating in surveys, for example. In turn, they gain from learning from the results of the Institute’s relevant work—such as effective ways to improve brain health and memory.”
Same Research, Fast & Easy Format
Some of the same research that goes into Splendido’s education programming—and into these Aging Well columns—is now available as short and simple online #AgeWell tips. These “tips,” like the ones shown on this page, provide evidence-based advice on a number of areas that can help everyone age well.
“We’ve created more than 140 of these tips so far, based on years of research and publications from the Institute on Aging,” says Nancy Boyle, community relations manager at Splendido. “Some may seem basic—like making time for a hobby you enjoy. But all the tips are grounded in solid research. What you may not realize about hobbies is that studies have proven that regular leisure time can reduce your stress, sadness, and even your heart rate, while increasing your feelings of happiness and tranquility.”
Other #AgeWell tips may be more surprising—like advice to drink caffeinated coffee (if your health allows). “A recent study showed that coffee is linked to improved short-term memory and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s,” explains Nancy.
Here’s a sample #AgeWell tip:
It’s true that those with greater overall resilience tell richer, more complex personal narratives. And it can work the other way as well. Sign up for a storytelling workshop and see how sharing your story helps develop stronger resilience.
Another sample #AgeWell tip:
Studies show that making enjoyment the focus of your goals leads to greater success. For instance, rather than saying, “I’m going to take a walk every day no matter what,” try “I’m going to cultivate a love of exercise.”
Ways to Age Well Online
Anyone can receive these free tips. Offered daily Monday through Friday, each tip takes less than a minute to read, and offers an evidence-based idea for a healthy pursuit, recommends a small lifestyle change, or otherwise provides a small tidbit that can make a big difference in your life.
The online tips are available on social media and by e-mail. You can opt to receive them by choosing one of the following:
- Like Splendido on Facebook at facebook.com/splendidotucson, where a new tip is posted every day (Monday through Friday).
- Follow Mather LifeWays on Twitter at twitter.com/matherlifeways.
- Sign up online to have the tips e-mailed to you, at matherlifeways.com/agingwell.
Take this easy step toward Aging Well today!
