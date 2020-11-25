In recent months, many of us have adopted new ways of socializing, shopping, and—for some—exercising.
If your workout habits have shifted or slowed during the pandemic, you’re not alone. Todd Lutz, the Get Fit coordinator at Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, has noticed these changes among residents’ routines. One positive trend he’s seeing is in the growing popularity of working with a personal trainer.
Let’s Get Personal
People hire a personal trainer to get targeted help achieving their fitness goals, typically in one-on-one workout sessions. “Professional trainers know the ins and outs of exercise science,” explains Todd. “We can help people progress in areas of cardiovascular endurance, core strength, or agility—focusing on the areas they are targeting.” The client sets their goals and the trainer comes up with a plan to help them achieve it.
“Personal training is good for people who were very active before Coronavirus and who want to get back into the groove of things,” says Todd. “It’s also a good option for people who might have realized they need to make a change. We’re seeing new people sign up for personal training—but we also have some dedicated clients.”
Florence Jaffe worked with a personal trainer for several years before she moved to Splendido seven years ago, so she knows how effective it can be. After a hip replacement, she decided to build up her strength. “I was inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” she says. “For the last few months, I’ve been meeting with Todd once a week, and I’ve definitely seen some improvement.”
Resident Kathy Simkins describes herself as “a strong advocate” of personal training; she relies on weekly sessions to increase her strength and correct her movements. “What I like about personal training is that it keeps me from relying on bad habits and using compensatory muscles that may cause injury,” she says. “It’s nice to have someone assess you as you exercise; that’s how I learn and practice movements that support my musculature. Also, it’s like I have a partner to play with—Nicole cheers me on. On days I work out with her, I feel jazzed and powerful, and just really good about myself.”
Exercise Options Galore
In addition to personal training, in-person fitness classes, and a fully equipped fitness center including indoor and outdoor pools, Splendido added virtual exercise classes. “We moved some of our offerings to our in-house television channel or Zoom, but we have also challenged residents a bit more, to get them moving beyond that,” says Todd.
To date, residents have participated in a series of programs that included a monthlong “squat challenge” that asked them to work up to 50 squats per day, a month of progressive program of strength and cardio exercises, which increased in intensity a bit every day; and Splendido’s annual October Walk Fest, designed to get people out and walking every day.
“In the long run, we will likely continue the virtual programs. Residents like them, and we have people participating who have never come to the fitness center,” says Todd.
From personal training to tuning into virtual classes, Splendido residents continue to have flexible options for pursuing fitness. And with the creativity and commitment of Todd and his staff, those options will continue to expand.
