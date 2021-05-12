Get out your bird book and binoculars—it turns out that birdwatching offers a flock of benefits for Aging Well. And luckily for those of us in Southern Arizona, our area’s climate, geography, and location along migratory flyways attract more than 500 species of birds. You don’t necessarily have to hike into the desert to go birding; many people can simply look around their property to see everything from Anna’s hummingbirds to Gila woodpeckers.
That’s the case at Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, where sharp-eyed residents can see vermillion flycatchers, Gambel’s quail, and a variety of hummingbirds right on the property, not to mention two great horned owls in nearby Honeybee Canyon.
Benefits of Birdwatching
Many locals here are passionate birdwatchers, and research shows that the hobby is good for their mental and physical health. In fact, just being around birds makes us less likely to experience depression, anxiety, and stress, according to a study conducted in a neighborhood in southern England. The researchers found a positive association between the number of birds people see daily and their mental health.
Another study identified bird songs and calls as the most restorative natural sound for stress and attention fatigue. These benefits are enjoyed by anyone who notices birds; more serious birdwatchers are also getting a cognitive workout, as they work to identify species by sight, sound, and/or research. This helps keep memory and problem-solving skills sharp. And, of course, they are getting at least a mild physical workout by traveling to where birds are found.
Research has shown that walking outdoors strengthens short-term memory, and that spending time in nature can lead to improved concentration and attention spans. Other studies link time spent in nature with lower levels of inflammation, reduced hypertension, and even a stronger immune system. And it’s no surprise that spending time outdoors will boost your mood. One study found that people in nature had slower heart rates and lower levels of the “stress hormone” cortisol than those who spent time in the city. Spending time in nature has also been linked to boosts in serotonin and jumps in activity in the brain areas responsible for empathy and love.
An additional benefit of a hobby like birdwatching is the social aspect. Birdwatching in a group like the local Audubon Society can build regular social connections—which, in turn, positively impact your overall health and well-being. It’s no coincidence that Splendido has partnered with the Tucson Audubon Society; with Splendido’s location and nature-loving population, the relationship is. . . well, a natural.
Give birdwatching a try—it’s an interesting, low-impact way to get some exercise, boost your brain health, and improve your mood
Join Us Online for “Birding in the Museum”
Whether you’re a birder, an art lover, or both, you’re welcome to join a virtual tour of birds throughout art history that Splendido is presenting in a Zoom program for the Tucson Audubon Society.
Caroline Edasis, who oversees creative arts programming for Splendido, will lead the discussion at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26. “We’ll go far beyond the taxidermic museum displays of yore to explore our relationship with nature through depictions of birds in modern art,” she says. “You may even walk away with new ideas for integrating creativity into your own birding practices!”
All are welcome to attend. You can RSVP to Nancy Boyle, Splendido’s Community Relations Manager, by calling (520) 878.2611 or email nboyle@splendidotucson.com.
