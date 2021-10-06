How do you Age Well?
There are so many avenues for pursuing personal wellness, it can be overwhelming. Yet it’s so fulfilling to try something—whether an exercise class or a new habit—that instantly “rings true” with you. That’s why Splendido offers this Aging Well column, with the goal of sparking new ideas and suggesting outlets for wellness, from running a 5K to meditating to expressing yourself through a creative outlet.
I oversee wellness programming, spaces, and initiatives for Mather, one of the parent companies of Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley. In my work, I occasionally come across refreshingly new ideas and scientific breakthroughs that can enhance our wellness repertoire.
Recently, I sat in on a presentation on trends from the Global Wellness Summit. The Summit is made up of hundreds of doctors, academics, executives, and other professionals across all types of wellness, from all over the world, who provide input on an annual list of trends that will impact the wellness industry, which of course trickles down to consumers.
The top trend announced is sound wellness, a new term to many, but it’s something spiritual gurus, healers, and shamans have known for thousands of years. In a nutshell, sound wellness refers to using audio—including music, acoustic resonance, and/or vibration—to boost our well-being. You might play a specific song to change your mood, take in a crystal singing bowls experience virtually or in-person, or use a smartphone app like Endel on the Apple Watch to create a personalized, neuroscience-based playlist of sounds customized to your biofeedback and more, designed to optimize your day. All of these are examples of sound wellness.
Grounded in Science
Science has shown that sound has a profound effect on our physical health, mood, mental health, and overall well-being. Much of this has to do with how our brains respond to sound, vibration, and rhythm.
Developers and manufacturers are using this science to develop apps, products, and programs to harness sound therapies for a variety of uses, including
- to relieve stress
- to promote creativity or boost productivity
- to trigger rest, recovery, or sleep
- to manage pain
- and more. Researchers are even studying the effects of sound on cancer cells!
We Sounded It Out
At Splendido, we recently “sounded out” the science of sound wellness in a resident program. In “Body Spark: Rhythmic Adventure; Movement, Music & Connection,” residents explored sound rhythm and texture as they played percussion instruments in a variety of ways. (Research indicates that drumming has its own list of health benefits, including boosting the immune system and having a positive effect on anxiety, grief, and fatigue.) Residents created different rhythms together and independently using different percussion instruments.
I’m excited to add more sound wellness to programs and services at Splendido, such as adding music to a meditation class to improve focus, or including an audio component to spa treatments. And I trust that the next time you hum to your favorite song, or pause to enjoy a little pick-me-up by listening to the sounds of nature outside your front door, you’ll experience some of the benefits of sound wellness in everyday places you may not even realize were already there with you all along.
LEARN ABOUT THE VALUE OF LIFE CARE
Join us for an informative presentation and learn how our Life Care program provides financial security, investment protection, and a continuum of care at a predictable cost. We’ll gather in one of our beautiful model Villa Homes.
Join us at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27. Space is limited and reservations are required.
RSVP by calling (520) 762.4084 or email info@splendidotucson.com.
