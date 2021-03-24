More and more people are considering the many advantages of Life Plan Communities. These are age-restricted, amenity-rich residences where people live independently, with health care services available should the need ever arise. There are many practical reasons to choose a Life Plan Community, and one of them is that residents in this type of community are proving to be happier and healthier.
Survey Says:
Life Plan Community residents report greater emotional, social, physical, intellectual, and vocational wellness than their counterparts who don’t live in Life Plan Communities. They also report significantly more healthy behaviors and engage in more intellectual pursuits. Nearly 70% reported that moving to a Life Plan Community has somewhat or greatly improved their social wellness.
These findings are all from the five-year Age Well Study, and are based on survey responses from more than 5,000 residents in 122 Life Plan Communities across the United States. This landmark research is being conducted by Mather Institute and Northwestern University; the Institute is the research area of Mather, an 80-year-old not-for-profit organization that operates senior living residences and provides other aging services. Staffed by researchers, the Institute is an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness, aging, trends in senior living, and successful industry innovations.
The latest findings from the Institute’s Age Well Study include
- Approximately 92% of respondents were highly satisfied with the place where they live.
- People are happier and more satisfied when they have a greater sense of community belonging.
- Those who are satisfied with their daily life and leisure activities report greater overall happiness.
Aging Well in Oro Valley
A local example of a Life Plan Community is Splendido, located in Oro Valley. Splendido is also part of Mather, and residents there were some of the participants in the Age Well Study.
George and Gabriella Pellinger moved into a new Villa Home at Splendido in 2020, and they are good examples of the attitudes revealed by the research. Gabrielle had foot surgery about 10 years ago that curtailed her physical activity for a while, so she turned to playing bridge. “I find that it's up to you how happy you are,” she says. She poured her energy and enthusiasm into bridge, going to conferences and even hiring a bridge pro to improve her game. “Now I’m a Silver Life Master, and I have enough points for the Ruby,” she says. That is high ranking in competitive contract bridge. Gabriella says, “Once a condition is given, you might as well make the best of it and think about how you can enjoy life the most, and I very much do!”
Her husband agrees. “I think it's very important to face the fact that we're all growing older,” George says, “but it's not the worst thing that ever happened. Deal with it and enjoy it. Live life! She's a master bridge player, I play golf, we have lots of friends, life goes on.”
The Pellingers think Life Plan Community living suits their lifestyle. George says, “I think we have the best of both worlds. We have the independence that we wanted, and we also have somebody cooking dinner for us and the opportunity to meet a lot of other people.”
To download the latest results from the Age Well Study, visit splendidotucson.com/study.
