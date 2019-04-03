The number of yoga studios, gyms, and health-focused restaurants are tangible evidence of people’s investment in improving or maintaining their wellness. But is it possible to work toward wellness while one is actually at work?
Employees at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, say yes. While residents of Splendido enjoy a variety of opportunities to Age Well, including a fully equipped fitness center and programming for every interest, the staff that supports those opportunities are also reaping health benefits.
Thanks to an organization-wide focus on employee wellness, as well as the community’s supportive environment, Splendido employees enjoy unique Ways to Age Well.
“I like everything about working here,” says Leticia Cvetnich, human resources assistant at Splendido. “I really love the people I work with, and I like coming into a positive atmosphere every day.”
Making a Difference
Mark Colvin, assistant director of building services, moved to Tucson from Jackson, Mississippi, six years ago to work at Splendido because he wanted a job that was meaningful. “I like having an impact and making a difference in the lives of residents,” he says. “I know I have a positive impact on their lives, and they’ve had a positive impact on mine.”
Mark is impressed with how strongly Splendido supports employee wellness. I’ve never worked at a company that does it better,” he says. “There’s an annual wellness fair and activities throughout the year, and they’ll reimburse us every year for any type of class where we learn something new!” His biggest health motivator, however, is the example set by residents.
“The first and most important way that I Age Well at Splendido is seeing how residents commit to their health and wellness,” he admits. “I see them working out every day, swimming, going out with the walking club. . . that inspires me to take care of myself. I can only hope to be that active at that age.”
Taking Wellness in Stride
Leticia agrees that Splendido is a workplace to Age Well. “It’s good for you just to work in a great place; you don’t have to worry about what’s going on at work, so it’s good for your personal life too,” she points out.
Leticia values wellness and is a devoted runner. She’s participated in local running events that Splendido has sponsored, including the Arizona Distance Classic, in which she did a half marathon two years in a row—“That should count as a full marathon!” she jokes—and the Veterans and First Responders 5K run/walk. In last year’s 5K, she won first place for overall female.
Like Mark, Leticia says she is inspired by Splendido residents. “When I get to be their age, I hope to be that well!” she says. “I like to challenge myself—especially when someone says I can’t do something.” She also wants to be a healthy role model for her sons, both of whom work in the restaurants at Splendido.
Pursuing a Passion for People & Art
Programs Assistant Rosanna Robinson-Marquez loves her job. She started working at Splendido seven years ago as a restaurant server, then served as a concierge for three years before moving to her current position.
“My job definitely gives me the self-fulfillment I was looking for,” she says. “I’m in my 20s and was still looking for what I want to do with my life. I feel like I was meant for this job. I enjoy making people happy and giving back.”
Rosanna is part of a team that plans and implements diverse programming for residents—from lectures to themed parties to day trips. “I had the idea of doing a monthly art workshop with residents,” she says. “We do projects I’ve never done before, and I learn along with them. In fact, sometimes they help me! We’ve painted mini-pumpkins, made cornucopias, and wreaths. I feel like I’m providing opportunities for residents to have fun—and that’s fun for me, too.”
Wellness at Work
These are just a handful of stories of Splendido employees who are Aging Well at work. Others are taking advantage of tuition reimbursement, opportunities for promotions, and more, all in a supportive environment. “The residents are definitely the best thing about working at Splendido,” says Rosanna. “It’s like a family here. I feel like I have many sets of grandparents who are supporting me and want me to succeed.”
If you’re interested in working at Splendido, or know someone who is, browse open positions at splendidotucson.com/jobs.
