Change is in the air these days. The ways we work, shop, and connect are shifting, and so is the way we Age Well. Woven into these areas of life is an overarching trend: people today have a strong pull to be true to themselves, without the need to follow more standard, “traditional” paths. Our tastes are changing from one-size-fits-all products to items and services that address our unique needs and preferences.
Consistent with this, Mather Institute has created a new wellness model for senior living and aging services. Mather Institute is the research area of Mather, one of the parent companies of Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better located in Oro Valley.
The Institute’s model, called the Person-Centric Wellness Model, is based on established research and aligns with the needs and desires of older adults now and in the future. “We’ve come to recognize something critical: Wellness looks different to each person. This insight inspired the development of a fresh approach to wellness… one that recognizes an individual’s unique wants and needs,” says Cate O’Brien, PhD, Vice President & Director, Mather Institute. “Grounded in scientific research, it’s an evolved approach to whole-being wellness that empowers individuals to choose the types of fulfillment that match their aspirations.”
Our Common Motivators
“This new model also recognizes that wellness doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It focuses on the unique individual characteristics and external factors that influence each person’s personal wellness needs,” Cate explains. For instance, we each live and function in different environments—including personal networks, residential communities, neighborhoods, and society—each of which can influence our wellness behaviors like regular exercise and dietary choices. The model outlines these environments as expanding circles from the self:
Individual: our personal interests, values, beliefs, and attitudes
Community: our social networks and neighborhood resources
Society: politics, the economy, and culture
The Three As
According to research, we each have three universal psychological needs, or drivers:
Autonomy: We thrive when empowered to make their own choices. Even when we rely on others, being able to make decisions for ourselves is a key driver of personal well-being.
Achievement: Confidence comes from doing. From learning. From knowing. A powerful way to foster wellness is accomplishment on our own terms.
Affiliation: One of the most basic human needs is to belong. To feel a part of something bigger than ourselves. Being connected to other people is critical to achieving well-being.
“Fulfilling one’s need for Autonomy, Achievement, and Affiliation creates a dynamic situation that fosters personal growth and wellness,” says Cate. In other words, people are more likely to benefit from a wellness program when it’s something they’re choosing to do (Autonomy), when they feel enabled to reach their goals (Achievement), and when their efforts are encouraged by others (Affiliation). Activities that people are intrinsically motivated to perform are more likely to satisfy the three drivers than ones in which they are asked to participate. For example, when people voluntarily help others, they’re engaging in an activity of their own volition, they have an opportunity to apply their skills, and it fosters a sense of closeness or Affiliation to others.
Mather’s commitment to wellness and innovation is illustrated by Mather Institute developing the Person-Centric Wellness Model, and then sharing it across the industry for interested organizations to adapt. The model debuted this fall, and Mather’s senior living communities—including Splendido—will use it as their guiding philosophy for creating and encouraging individualized wellness for residents.
“We’re excited to see the model come to life,” says Cate. “Ultimately it should help make wellness programs and other offerings more fulfilling for each participant.”
