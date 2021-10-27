Watercolor painting. . . writing poetry. . . dancing. . . exploring your creativity through avenues like these is not just for seasoned artists. Trying new forms of self-expression can be tremendously rewarding, eye-opening, and beneficial for your physical and mental health. Residents at Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, are experiencing this firsthand as they embrace new opportunities to get creative.
“At Splendido, we understand that exploring and expressing your creative mind is an integral part of Aging Well,” says Caroline Edasis, director of community engagement at Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent companies. “Creativity supports wellness in so many ways, and providing opportunities for residents to collaborate and explore ideas as they engage in art makes this connection even more powerful.”
One of Splendido’s latest offerings for residents is a six-session art program called Shared Wisdom. “These creative sessions are really about empowerment and self-esteem,” says Marcy Maler, art therapist at Splendido. “Each experience in Shared Wisdom offers a reminder of who you are, and helps you identify the things that are really of value to you.” During the sessions, participants are guided to identify their emotions, memories, values, and selves through art including collage, landscape drawing or painting, and creating an abstract self-portrait. The final session focuses on creating a personal mosaic. “Each participant will select a symbol, such as a color or a shape, and add it to others’ mosaics,” explains Marcy.
No prior art experience is required to participate in Shared Wisdom. Marcy encourages all residents to try their hand at self-expression, knowing that creativity can spark curiosity, enjoyment, learning, and camaraderie. “I always tell people, ‘Leave your inner critic at the door.’ Once people get in the studio, they just have fun,” she says.
Tom Hestwood and his wife Therese Jezioro signed up for Shared Wisdom to try something different. “We’re not artistic at all,” says Tom. “And the projects did get us using our brains in a new way; it forced us to think differently.” He explains, “The objective in each session is not to produce a great work of art; it’s to think about something you don’t usually think about, and capture a mode of thought. The work reflects something—an emotion or memory.”
Therese adds, “It’s nice to try something you’ve never done before. We go to each session not knowing what we’re going to do, and it’s interesting to just jump into the project—looking over the materials, certain colors and things just appeal to me.”
Another participant, Ellie Cannan, says, “The experiences have validated things I haven’t thought much about that are very much a part of me. It really does make you think! We each explain our feelings around what we’ve done; it creates an excellent discussion. As we age, it’s easy for people to not think through what they’re feeling.” She adds, “It’s been eye-opening and a lot of fun.”
Caroline points out that the program is designed to emphasize wellness by inspiring reflection. “As people go through life transitions, it’s normal to redefine yourself, your values, what you spend time on, and what you contribute to others,” she explains. “It’s important to take time to reflect on your current self and what’s important to you—to reorient your compass and define what you want your life to be about.” She adds, “Instead of being afraid of transitions… our later years offer an opportunity to explore and engage with that process, discover things about yourself, and talk to others.”
Therese has enjoyed the group setting. “It’s a very good opportunity to get to know others under very nice circumstances,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed it so much that I’ve signed up for the upcoming scratchboard class with a visiting artist.”
Learn to Find Your Creative Flow
Join us online for expert insights on how creative arts can support well-being and resilience, the benefits of finding a flow state through creative expression, and more about Splendido.
Caroline Edasis, Splendido’s director of community engagement, presents the webinar “Finding Your Flow: How Getting Creative Can Boost Well-Being” on Thursday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. To RSVP, visit splendidotucson.com.
