If you’re looking for an easy way to improve your physical health and mood, just breathe. The practice of breathwork, or the intentional manipulation of your breathing, has been gaining attention, thanks to the widespread popularity of yoga and meditation. However, researchers have been studying the benefits of breathwork for years.
“Breathing is not new—it’s the most essential thing we do for our bodies—but breathwork is a new approach to wellness,” says William Wesley Meyers, director of wellness for Mather. Mather is one of the parent companies of Splendido, an all-inclusive community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley. “Breathwork was recently identified as a top trend for the wellness industry by the Global Wellness Institute, and we are incorporating it in programs at Splendido,” says William. “You can use it a number of ways, to rejuvenate and restore, or to relax and calm.”
Breathwork Benefits
Physical benefits from deep breathing are often instantaneous. There is a direct relationship between breath rate, mood, and systems that activate our fight-or-flight or rest-and-restore responses, which directly affect heart rate, respiration, and digestion. Deep, mindful breathing carries benefits to these systems and more:
Emotional Health: One study showed that manipulating the breath can cause up to a 40% variance in emotions. Evoke joy by breathing and exhaling slowly and deeply through the nose. Other research shows breathwork can help to treat anxiety, PTSD, and severe depression, even in those who don’t respond well to antidepressants.
Blood Pressure: A regular practice of slow, deep breathing is an effective way to reduce blood pressure.
Stamina: An Italian study found that the lungs of mountain-climbers who practiced slow breathing an hour a day for two years maximized oxygen better, allowing the climbers to forego supplemental oxygen needed by others to summit Mount Everest.
Focus: Breath-focused yoga can sharpen participants’ attention spans and focus by changing brain chemistry.
Pain Management: Multiple studies have shown that slow, deep breathing can reduce perception of chronic pain, or help people cope with discomfort. Breathwork can be especially effective with back pain.
Longevity: Research has shown that breathwork improves metabolism and reduces inflammation—both of which contribute to longer life.
“You can develop your own breathwork practice to address what matters to you,” says William. “When you link your intention to breathwork and movement, you’re deeply affecting your body and your energy. Your creativity and engagement are dependent on your energy, and you can restore your energy through renewal.”
Try It Yourself
Breathwork can be done on your own, with a little research, or you can look for a class near you. Here are two basic practices to get you started:
Simply focus on your breath—this can be done anytime and anywhere for two or three minutes. Breathe through your nose naturally, and observe your inhalations and exhalations. Are your breaths regular? Do you inhale and exhale at the same pace?
A popular practice is alternate nostril breathing. Gently close your right nostril and inhale through your left nostril, then close your left nostril and open your right to exhale slowly through it. Inhale through the right nostril, then close it. Open your left nostril and exhale slowly through it. Repeat this three to five times.
If you’re interested in improving your energy, mood, and health, give this trend a try. You’re guaranteed to find it a breath of fresh air!
