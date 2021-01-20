Expansive glass doors that open to breathtaking mountain views, sophisticated fixtures and finishes, and plenty of space to design around your lifestyle. That might not be the home you picture when you think of moving to a senior living community, but it’s exactly what residents are experiencing in the new Villa Homes at Splendido.
George and Gabriella Pellinger moved into a Villa at this Life Plan Community in Oro Valley from Savannah, Georgia. “The location, the Villa itself, and the features were wonderful,” says George. “The Villas are spectacular. I think it's pretty good to wake up and see those mountains, see the snow at the very top and play golf at the very bottom—that's living!”
Their neighbors, Dick and Sandy Wilson, also moved into a new Villa in 2020. “Once we saw Splendido, when we saw the Villas, we thought this is a great place to be,” says Dick. Splendido has a variety of new Villa Homes with open floor plans ranging from 1,456 to 2,711 square feet. Each has an attached garage, two patios, and a contemporary open floor plan.
Asked about their favorite features of the Villas, residents have a hard time choosing just one or two: “I like the openness, the big windows, the high ceilings,” says Sandy Wilson. “I love the appliances in the kitchen—they're top of the line. And the laundry room is fabulous.” Her husband Dick adds, “I like the garage. I'm a car person and I really, really enjoy having the cars right here.”
Socializing During the Pandemic
In addition to their stylish new Villas, residents are enjoying being part of the Splendido community. Both couples are enjoying options for socializing with neighbors during the pandemic. “You just feel like you're in a safe environment. We're kind of in a little bubble here,” says Sandy. The Wilsons and Pellingers have been able to entertain other Splendido residents—Gabriella hosts two guests at a time for happy hour on her patio, and the Wilsons have literally opened up their home: Dick says, “We open all the large sliding doors and just let the outside in.”
Sandy has also met neighbors through fitness classes. In addition to Splendido’s virtual exercise classes, she goes to the fitness center for physically distanced in-person classes. “I do the line dancing,” she says. “I'm actually able to do more here [during the pandemic] than if I were still living in Green Valley.”
James Edwartoski, executive director of Splendido, adds, “When I spoke with all the residents who have moved into our new Villa Homes during the pandemic, they all agreed they were thankful to arrive when they did. The safety measures we offer--from meal delivery and carryout options from our restaurants, an on-site market for necessities, and more--give them added peace of mind, and they appreciate the built-in social opportunities available here as well.”
Full-Service Living & a Plan for the Future
Residents also enjoy having Splendido take care of the “little things,” including chef-prepared meals, housekeeping and linen service, home repairs and maintenance, concierge services, and even transportation. “I don't have to worry about the yard!” says George. Gabriella adds, “Or any of the repairs. One of the great thing is that we can just pick up the phone, and maintenance is absolutely terrific.”
More than all of this, these residents were drawn to Splendido by the fact that the community offers a continuum of living at their on-site health center, where residents have access to assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation, and Medicare-certified skilled nursing, if ever needed.
George says, “In business, part of what they paid me for was to deal with contingencies and think about what may happen. And Splendido has one very important aspect that we didn't find in the other communities and that's a program called Life Care.”
“We know that we're set for whatever happens going forward, and our children don't have to worry about it,” says Dick. “Financially, I think it's an excellent deal.”
Asked what he would say to those who are considering a move to a Life Plan Community like Splendido, Dick has an answer ready: “When you see something that you like, take advantage of it,” he advises. “There's no sense in putting it off, particularly at this point in your life.”
