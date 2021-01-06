With nearly 300 feathers as unique as the people who created them, a magnificent set of wings has become an inspiring symbol for the Splendido residents and team members whose collective talents are reflected in them.
The project began in the early weeks that Arizona was under a stay-at-home order as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and culminated with the unveiling of a breathtaking display at the all-inclusive community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better.
Creating wings from individual feathers as a community-wide art installation was the brainchild of Hollis Moore, Repriorment™ Services Manager for Splendido. To kick things off, Moore provided a template of a feather in the community’s resident newsletter and asked residents to submit their own designs, which set creativity soaring.
“We were thrilled to see the number of feathers, and the variety as well,” said Moore. “Splendido is home to many talented artists, both professionals and passionate amateurs, and most residents typically embrace creative projects. Still, we were amazed by how enthusiastic the response was to this particular project!”
Not only residents and employees, but some children and grandchildren got into the act, which led to a wide variety of artistic styles and media, including paint, fabric, and actual feathers.
“The idea came from building a single work of art from everyone’s individual, unique creation—but the feathers and wings also symbolize our ability to soar far above the storms of life,” says Moore. “I think everyone liked the idea that they were working on something separately, but still together.”
One resident, Sophia Chatov, also spread her creative wings, designing and contributing roughly 65 feathers to the project. “I absolutely loved it—in fact, I couldn’t stop,” said Chatov, who has lived at Splendido since 2019. “My youngest son started calling me Big Bird,” she laughed.
Originally from Holland, Chatov came to Splendido by way of Berkeley, California, and then Buffalo, New York, where she and her husband Dr. Robert Chatov raised their two sons. Chatov explains that she started her career as a physical therapist but went back to school in her 50s at SUNY at Buffalo, where her husband was a professor at the School of Management, to study art and art history. The couple originally retired on Cape Cod, before landing at Splendido.
Chatov says she used to do mixed-media and oil painting, but now paints mostly watercolor. For her feathers, she used markers, sometimes working in the Splendido art studio with two other residents. “It was wonderful,” said Chatov, about the therapeutic nature of the project. “I’ve enjoyed it so much!”
With a 14-foot wingspan, the finished art installation was a sight to behold and a wonderful backdrop for uplifting photos. The wings have been displayed in different locations around Splendido for several months, and residents and staff alike have enjoyed posing with them.
