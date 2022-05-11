Every year ahead of the graduation season, we like to take some time out to speak with some of our most impressive local high schoolers. Not only does this allow us the opportunity to shine a light on their achievements, we’ve found keeping up with the youth keeps us young and in the know.
The Class of 2022 has experienced a unique time in high school, with nearly half of their education taking place virtually or limited by the pandemic. But they’ve still managed to keep up the momentum and set goals for after they throw their caps up in the air.
For this year’s graduation special section, we spoke with valedictorians from the Amphitheater School District and the Marana Unified School District, as well as with a local high schooler who achieved a longtime goal of earning one of the most lucrative scholarships in the state.
