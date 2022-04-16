Like Diogenes walking through the streets of ancient Greece, lantern in hand, searching for an honest man, I have spent time this spring season searching for a beach volleyball player who prefers the outdoor game to the version played indoors. As we near the end of the regular season, the score stands at zero for however many I’ve asked.
The latest to help to keep it unanimous (or would that make it unanimous-er?) is Hannah Dotson of Marana High School. The sophomore is enjoying the current season in the sand. However, her response to the question about volleyball fits the pattern. “Yes, I like beach volleyball, but I prefer playing indoors.”
In the indoor game, she’s a libero, a quick and agile defensive player who specializes in digs and passes. Outdoors, she has to do it all.
“It’s crazy playing outdoors, especially when it’s windy.” (Wind is pretty much a given in the springtime in Southern Arizona.)
“You have to adjust your hits and your serves and your passes,” she adds. “And then it’s different depending on the direction of the wind.”
In beach volleyball, the teams trade sides of the court after every seven points, so just when you’ve gotten used to the wind being at your back, suddenly it’s in your face. And then… “If it’s a crosswind, that’s the worst,” Dotson says. “You have to aim for a spot and hope that the wind speed doesn’t die down or have a gust. It’s an adventure.”
Last week, Dotson and her partner, Makayla Roebuck, were playing in the No. 2 slot in a tough match against District rival Mountain View. The host Mountain Lions won the Number 1 and 4 matches, but Marana countered by winning 2 and 3. It all came down to the Number 5 match, which the Marana Tiger duo of Liliana Valenzuela and Allie Mitchell won by the nail-biting score of 21-16, 19-21, 16-14.
“That was really exciting,” Dotson recalls. “We’ve had a good season so far.”
The Tigers will be closing out their season today with a trip to Amphi. The Tigers had a match on Monday against Salpointe, which, for reasons no one can explain or fathom, has chosen to play in the lowest division.
Like all high-school athletes, Dotson is glad to have the pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror. The graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 missed out on a lot of athletic opportunities and lifelong memories. Dotson is hoping that her graduating class of 2024 will be able to have everything get back to normal.
“I look forward to the next two years of (indoor) volleyball. I think we’re going to have a good team. This year’s beach team is doing well. We’ve only got 10 players, but we work well together.”
The Tigers went into this week with a 5-4 record. They’ve beaten Northwest teams Mountain View and Canyon Del Oro and finish up against the Panthers of Amphitheater.
For Hannah Dotson (and so many others), the sun is fun, but indoor rules!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.