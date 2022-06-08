It is a longstanding fact in sports that the absolute worst coaching job is occupied by the person who is following a legend. I mean, seriously, who was Alexander the Great’s assistant coach?
Somebody has to take over a great program when a legend moves on, be it by retirement, a new job/challenge, or (God forbid) death. Some guy named Phil Bengston followed Vince Lombardi as the coach of the Green Bay Packers. He went 20-21-1 in three seasons and was basically run out of town. When John Wooden retired at UCLA, he was replaced by Gene Bartow, who went 52-7 in two years, won back-to-back Pac-8 championships, and took his two teams to the NCAAs. He, too, was basically run out of town.
And so, when University of Arizona Coach Mike Candrea (who basically invented college softball) decided to retire, who in the world would want that job? It turns out that Caitlyn Lowe was crazy/brave enough to give it a try. Lowe had played for Candrea and had helped Arizona win back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007. She won a Silver medal in the Olympics and played several years in the pro league, including one year (2012) in which she was the Player of the Year.
For the past couple years, she had been Candrea’s assistant and heir apparent. But could she possibly have been ready for what was to come?
Early this season, it appeared that she was not. The Wildcats played okay in early-season tournaments, but it was nothing spectacular. (In the 15 or so years since she had played for Arizona, the rest of the country—most notably, teams in the South—had caught up to, and perhaps even passed, the Pac-12 for national superiority.)
Then came the start of Conference play and oh my goodness! They started Pac-12 play at UCLA and they could have saved some fuel costs by leaving their bats in Tucson because they didn’t score a run in three games. Amazingly, it got even worse. They were outscored by Arizona State, 28-2, in dropping all three games in the series AT HOME IN HILLENBRAND!
They would end up starting off the Pac-12 season 0-8 before finally getting a win, a 10-9 squeaker over Washington. After that 0-8 start, they would go a very-pedestrian 8-8 the rest of the way and finish the Conference season 8-16 and dead last in the Pac-12.
It was widely thought that the Wildcats would miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the late 1980s. Not an auspicious start for Lowe. But the Cats sneaked in and then made the most of it. They got shipped off to Missouri for the first-round, four-team Regional. They would blow through the Regional, shutting out the host team twice to advance to the Super Regional.
They then had to go to Mississippi State for a two-out-of-three to determine who got to go to the College World Series. They outscored the host team, 10-3, in sweeping the first two games and moving on to the World Series. They won the first game when Ironwood Ridge grad Izzy Pacho hit a late-game home run. Pacho would also make several outstanding defensive plays at third base in the postseason, including a grab of a hot line drive and a quick throw to first to double up a runner.
Pacho is not the only Cat to hail from Tucson’s Northwest side. She is joined by fellow Nighthawk graduates Allie Skaggs and Devyn Netz, both of whom played pivotal roles in advancing in postseason play. Netz emerged as a clutch pitcher in Regional and Super Regional play. Canyon Del Oro grad Bailey Thompson is also on the squad.
Arizona held a late-inning lead over heavily favored Oklahoma State in the first round of the College World Series, but gave up a late three-run homer and fell, 4-2. They had to come back the next day to face Oregon State in an elimination game. (The Beavers had taken two of three from Arizona in Conference play.) With the score tied late in the game, Tucson High grad Carlie Scupin hit an opposite-field double to drive in the go-ahead run and the Cats survived to play another day.
Sadly, the season came to an end on Sunday, June 5, with a 5-2 loss to Texas.
For Lowe and her Wildcats, the future is bright. There were only two seniors on the roster, although one of them was starting pitcher Hanah Bowen. By getting hot at the right time, they turned a tough transition year into a triumph. Now it’s up to Lowe to build a legacy of her own while maintaining the Arizona tradition of excellence.
