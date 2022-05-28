Park Blunder
Several years ago, the Oro Valley Town Council sought to bond improvements to Naranja Park and asked the voters to approve the measure. They rejected the idea, by a 15-point margin. In 2017 the Oro Valley Town Council asked the voters of the community to pass a $17 million dollar bond issue for Naranja Park. Once again the proposal was rejected by the voters.
In 2018 Oro Valley voters elected a Town Council majority that promised to bring “community involvement” back into Oro Valley. “It’s time the people’s voices were heard?” they said.
In the past few months, that Oro Valley majority of Mayor Joe Winfield and council members Melanie Barrett, Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicolson, now running as a slate for re-election, ignored the voters and passed a $25 million (plus interest) bond for Naranja Park improvements.
And now the town is having a big “shindig” at Naranja Park on May 31, and inviting the same voters they ignored to come to the park and celebrate the fact that they were ignored.
You just can’t make this stuff up!
By the way, not a penny goes to improve the inadequate, degrading ADA entrance!
