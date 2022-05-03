Protesters, demonstrators and activists gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021, as the justices heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. A draft opinion in the case shows that the court is poised to fully overturn Roe v. Wade. Photo by Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images