Sean Petersen prevents race cars from crashing before they even start their engines.
Petersen, a 24-year-old automotive technician from Tucson, inspects race cars in Southeast Arizona to make sure they are safe, saving drivers’ lives.
He works for Crown Concepts, an automotive performance shop on the northwest side of Tucson near Topgolf that sponsors races at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox. Crown specializes in trackside services, such as race prep, sales and service, and Petersen makes sure the vehicles are mechanically sound before winding through a paved track at more than 175 miles per hour.
“You cannot crack under pressure in this line of work because it could be a $150,000 mistake or someone’s life,” Petersen said.
Petersen has always been into anything with engines, whether it’s dirt bikes, old diesel trucks or sports cars. So, when he enrolled at the University of Arizona planning to study engineering, things seemed to be working out. When he was a senior last fall, however, he saw a position at Crown Concepts for a motorsports mechanic, dropped out of school, and went for it.
“I felt like I wasn’t going for the correct reasons, I didn’t feel like I belonged in the engineering program,” he said. “There were some incredibly intelligent people I met, and also some of the most unintelligent people. I felt as if I had different thought processes as others around me and I should stop ignoring my heart.”
Seven months later, he’s found his place.
“I’d say what sets me apart from other technicians is that I’m the youngest by 10 years at least,” he said. “I do lack the experience and knowledge in some areas, but I feel like we’re always learning constantly and improving together, that’s what racing as a team is.”
While mostly staying local, he’s also had the chance to travel to California’s Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
“Every car I touch gets inspected for safety issues, almost every single bolt gets touched, each car also gets set up according to the driver’s preferred style,” Petersen said. “When a customer buys a brand new (race) car, we have to inspect everything on the car and even be at the track when it gets delivered to the track and see it go through its first paces and verify everything’s OK.”
The most popular choice of race car Crown sells is any of the models in the Radical lineup, which are lightweight single seater race cars with motorcycle engines mounted behind the driver. Having ridden in the cars he services, he said it was an unforgettable experience.
When he isn’t working on Radicals, Petersen spends most of his time working on his own vehicles, including a 1989 Toyota Supra named “Caitlyn” and a 1980 International Scout named “Daisy.” With new transmissions, interior renovations, complete suspension and engine overhauls, he’s determined to keep cars twice as old as him on the road for years to come.
“My recommendation for people looking to get into what I’m currently doing: It is incredibly difficult and you have to know what you’re capable of, so simply ‘figure it out’ is the best thing I can say,” Petersen said.
Drivers don’t need race cars to be happy, though.
“Having an expensive car is nice, but then you realize how hard it is to maintain. I’ll always prefer the cheap ‘normal’ car with a nice interior,” he said. “It’s like dating the partner of your dreams but only for their looks. Because then you’re stuck with a beautiful car that you despise because you can’t afford to fix it.”
Inspecting race cars often means arriving at the track at 6 a.m. and leaving late into the night, but it is worth it.
“My favorite part about this job is when drivers show kindness and appreciation toward me, because I’m not ‘just a mechanic’ so it’s easy for those to look down upon what I do,” he said. “There’s nothing like repairing and rebuilding a car after a bad wreck and seeing the driver set their best personal lap time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.