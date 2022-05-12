This year’s Amphitheater High School valedictorian Justin Nguyen did not always plan on achieving the top spot in his class. He had earned some high school credits while still in middle school, which resulted in a B grade in some classes. He figured his class ranking of #2 was secured, until one day he was checking his grades online and happened to see he moved up to #1.
“I was shocked. I did not think I was going to get it, and honestly wasn’t planning on it. But through challenging myself in all my classes, I got here,” Nguyen said. “My parents were really proud of me. It felt like a big honor for them to have their son be valedictorian.”
Nguyen says his passion for learning, especially in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), helped guide him through school. At Amphitheater High School, he participated in the robotics club, the National Honor Society, the Interstellar science symposium and more.
“I’ve always loved the creative aspect to STEM, like the ability to take a problem and create a solution of your own,” Nguyen said. “One of my favorite classes in high school was AP Physics for that reason. I was able to solve problems and work to better understand those solutions.”
Following this passion, Nguyen plans to attend the University of Arizona. While a single engineering or mathematics degree is often enough to get many students cowering, Nguyen is setting high goals for a triple STEM major: mechanical engineering, physics, and math.
“I’ve heard a lot of the classes overlap, so I’m not too worried about having excessive work,” Nguyen says with a laugh. “It’s gonna be fun.”
With this type of work, Nguyen says he wants to eventually be part of a team that will help change the world — perhaps in the style of SpaceX.
While Nguyen has always been interested in the sciences, he says his teachers at Amphitheater High School helped strengthen that enthusiasm.
“The teachers are overwhelmingly supportive of what I do. They’ve always supported me in class, especially if I’m struggling. Even without their support, I probably could have been valedictorian, but I would have struggled a lot more to get where I am,” Nguyen said. “The teachers always give me a new perspective on looking at problems and concepts. Some of them even took time out of their weekends to Zoom with me to help me understand the content better.”
Amphi teachers were helpful, but Nguyen says he has an eagerness for self-learning. This especially came in handy during the pandemic, which took up roughly half of his high school career.
“If I’m being honest, I think I kind of thrived with online schooling,” Nguyen said. “This was mainly because the teachers were very flexible with how they were teaching because everything was so new. But for me specifically, I think I benefited from time management. During downtime I could finish other work or relax, which helped with my mental state. I think it led to me performing better overall.”
Although his valedictorian speech isn’t fully prepared yet, Nguyen says he has a few key pieces of advice for future students: don’t give up on yourself, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
“I view life as an art piece, and you are the art. I feel like people are constantly growing, physically and mentally. And since we’re always growing, we should build on top of what we already have. We should always strive to be the better us, who we truly are,” Nguyen said. “To achieve that, people shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for help. Being afraid to ask for help or move forward can lead to things like depression, and I think it’s important to know how to maintain your mental health.”
Even being academically impressive and interested in self-learning, Nguyen says he wasn’t afraid to ask for help. No doubt that mindset will be crucial during his time at UA.
“Going that extra mile matters—always set higher expectations for yourself,” Nguyen said. “That makes a stage on which you can grow.”
