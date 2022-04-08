Dear Major League Baseball,
We’re done! After decades of making moves that seemed designed specifically to alienate fans like me, you’ve finally lost me for good. And it wasn’t easy. You guys had to work extra hard to push me off the bandwagon.
I’m of a generation where those of us who wanted to try to be athletes played everything. Growing up in L.A. in the 1960s with larger-than-life pitching heroes Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale carrying the Dodgers to the World Series, baseball was king.
My buddies and I played it all summer long. I was okay at it. I played in high school and college and even, for a time, in Mexico, but it was always my least-favorite sport to play. It was just too slow. (If they had had ADHD when I was a kid, I would have been the Poster Child for it.) It was fun, but for me, anyway, it was something to do between the end of basketball season and the start of football practice.
For my first three decades, small-b baseball was cool, but capital-B Baseball was to be revered. Giants walked the earth. Players like Roberto Clemente (my all-time favorite) played the game with passion and skill that made it impossible to hate on the game. But then came the strikes (and not those of the wicked slider variety). I endured the strikes/lockouts of the 1970s and 80s, but the one in 1994-95 (that killed the World Series) was it for me. I know all that stuff about billionaires fighting with millionaires. I generally side with the players who have a limited time in their lives to make as much as possible, while most owners are born fabulously wealthy and die even richer. But both sides know where they’re going to settle, so settle, already.
Unlike some people, I wasn’t drawn back into the game by the grotesque exploits of the Steroid Monsters of the late 1990s and early 2000s. If anything, it turned me off even more. I would check in every now and then and I realized that as the years went by, the game had become unwatchable. Three-and-a-half-hour-long games had become the norm. (Or even four hours!) There was a steady stream of relief pitchers trudging to the mound, each capable of throwing a baseball 100 miles per hour but none capable of pitching to more than a couple batters. And teams were using analytics to employ bizarre shifts on defense. It was hideous.
When this latest labor thing happened, I was deeply into so-what mode. I had this little tiny glimmer, wondering what the non-steroided Murderers’ Row of Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon might do for the Angels, but now…the final blow!
I had always counted on the fact that the National (rhymes with Rational) League would NEVER go with the Designated Hitter. It’s such a dumb gimmick anyway. I can’t believe it didn’t get hooted off the sports stage after a year or two. Here’s the guy who, in almost all cases, was the best all-around athlete in high school, an absolutely studly athletic specimen who has reached the pinnacle of his chosen sport…but he’s only allowed to play part of the game.
I understand why the players would want the DH. It gives players who have lost a step (or three) in the field a chance to still be in the majors. Take an at-bat, sit in the dugout for three innings, take an-at-bat, get a big check. But it takes away some of the strategy that used to constitute part of baseball’s unique character. The rules of games change over time; that’s inevitable. But the DH changes the character of the game.
Then there are those who say that it adds much-needed offense to the game. This has happened over the years. In the late 1960s, when run production was plummeting, they lowered the pitching mound to blunt the effectiveness of dominant pitchers like Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here’s another idea of how to increase run production. Stop paying ridiculous sums of money to people who, when they get to the plate, either strike out or hit a home run, but almost nothing in between. Legendary manager Earl Weaver of the Baltimore Orioles used to live by the offensive philosophy of the three-run homer. But that entailed somebody hitting a lowly single and then maybe a batter drawing a walk, followed by the three-run homer. Now, it’s just strikeout, strikeout, home run, strikeout. One run, one hit, nobody left on base. As Pope Francis would say, “Ain’t nobody wants to see dat!”
It’s too bad, really. Baseball used to have so much going for it. In the crowded field of sports viewing, it coulda been a contender. Now it’s just a bum.
