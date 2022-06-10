To a player like senior shortstop Dominic Felix, the baseball field at Canyon Del Oro High School can be both welcoming and daunting. There is mad history there, with State championships now totaling nine. Everywhere you look, there are reminders of the greatness of the place and of those who have walked on the perfectly manicured grass in the past. Being a Dorado baseballer is an honor and a HUGE responsibility.
“I loved every minute of playing for CDO,” says Felix.
Canyon Del Oro won its first baseball championship in 1979 and another in 1984. Before this year, the most recent one was way back in 2015. That may not seem like that long ago, but the members of this year’s squad were all in elementary school, so there was no tangible touchstone for them. Indeed, the seven-year stretch between the last title in 2015 and this year is the second-longest dry spell in program history. (After winning the 1984 title, the program didn’t win its next championship until 1994.)
Then there is the rivalry with Salpointe. For decades, Salpointe’s built-in edge in recruiting and facilities allowed the school’s team to compete at the highest level. A while back, the school decided to drop down to a lower division and it has been very successful across the board. One of the sports at which it excelled was baseball.
Felix says that he and his teammates were hoping for (and maybe a little bit dreading) a matchup with Salpointe in the championship game. “They’re definitely our main rival in Tucson. I’m so glad we got to beat them.”
Dominic Felix felt some pressure in the seventh inning of the State championship game. “We had a four-run lead, which is usually pretty comfortable,” he recalls. “We were pretty confident, but we all know that stuff can happen. When we got the first out, it was great,”
Then, Salpointe scored three runs and had the tying run on second base with two outs. The Dorado pitcher threw one in the dirt, which the catcher blocked but did not field cleanly. The Salpointe runner broke for third, but was tagged out in a bang-bang play to end the game and give CDO another State championship.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” says Felix.
A week or so later, Felix graduated, leaving high school on a serious high. In August, he’ll be leaving for the University of New Mexico, which he will be attending on a baseball scholarship. He’s been to Albuquerque and, like many people, finds it similar to Tucson, only cooler (in temperature). “I like Albuquerque,” he says. “It’s not anything like what you see on ‘Breaking Bad.’”
Felix got to have four years (including the Pandemic Year) with Coach Jason Hisey. “I can’t say enough about Coach. He’s the greatest. He came in when I was a freshman so I was blessed to have him all four years, I owe him so much. He has taught me so much about baseball and life, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.