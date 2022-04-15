An estimated half of all university students in the nation are first-generation college students, meaning neither of their parents have a four-year degree. While these students can be ambitious, they often face unique struggles that other university students might not even have to consider. A federal program called Upward Bound is available at eight local high schools to support this
specific group of students. But according to Upward Bound staff, one of the program’s biggest challenges is that people simply might not be aware of the free benefits it offers — especially in the wake of the pandemic.
Pima Community College offers Upward Bound support through four of its campuses around Tucson. Upward Bound is a federally funded college prep program designed to serve low-income, first-generation college students. It offers assistance with college applications, career counseling, financial aid advising, and even hosts trips to campuses across the nation, all free of charge.
“Our metrics are all about college. We’re focusing on students who have the initiative, but lack the resources or knowledge to get there,” said John Kramkowski, program manager for Upward Bound at Pima Community College’s Northwest Campus. “We’re trying to give them the opportunities that students with more affluence or privilege might have… Marana is doing a good job with college and career readiness, but we’re especially trying to help out that unique population based on these two characteristics.”
Upward Bound focuses on students who classify as low-income, or are close to qualifying for free- and reduced-lunch programs at their schools. According to Kramkowski, Upward Bound has multiple goals for their students, including increasing GPA and standardized test scores, taking more advanced and college level classes while still in high school, and of course higher college enrollment.
Pima Community College has four Upward Bound grants, and its four campuses serve in-need high schools in their respective areas. PCC’s Downtown Campus services Amphitheater High School, Flowing Wells High School and Rincon High School. PCC’s Desert Vista Campus services Desert View High School and Sunnyside High School. PCC’s East Campus services Palo Verde High School and Santa Rita High School. And PCC’s Northwest Campus services Marana High School.
“We service the grant, we’re not here to plug Pima Community College. We take these students to all sorts of different colleges,” Kramkowski said. “For instance in Marana, we have a lot of students interested in agriculture, so we wanted to visit Texas Tech to reflect their interests.”
Upward Bound has taken Tucson students on trips to universities in Seattle, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, and throughout the East Coast. Kramkowski says the trips are often based around large metros, and they will visit multiple colleges and universities in the area.
Although college selection is more of a focus for juniors and seniors, Kramkowski says the program is available for all high school students.
“We try to recruit as early on as possible so we can give them as many possibilities as possible,” Kramkowski said.
Upward Bound is part of the federally funded TRiO programs, which also include Student Support Services and Talent Search.
“We just want the communities and families to know about our existence. It’s really hard to recruit in COVID and post-COVID times. It’s about trying to find the students who are hardest to find and get them re-engaged,” Kramkowski said. “Students were asked to go into a virtual environment and be more self-sufficient, and they became more detached from education in general. So the biggest challenge in the last year is that students are trying to acclimate back to campus, let alone looking at the bigger picture and planning for future education.”
