Happenings

THEATER
Daily through Thursday, June 5
• It’s all for one and one for all at the Gaslight Theatre, which is continuing their rendition of The Three Musketeers. For those unfamiliar, the eastside Gaslight Theatre performs a special kind of family-friendly parody, filled with music, stage effects and endearingly bad jokes. While it's been updated for modern audiences with a healthy dose of quirk, the story remains the same: The fate of France hangs in the balance as swashbucklers battle for the throne. In the hands of the Gaslight family, this funny French farce says "All For One and Puns For All." 6, 7, and 8:30 p.m. through June 5. 7010 E. Broadway. (520) 886-9428. $27 for adults, $15 for children. thegaslightthreatre.com
MUSIC
Friday, May 6
• A regular on local stages, OnesAll Band is hosting a dance party at the Gaslight Music Hall. They're performing a series of funk music covers, ranging from Earth Wind & Fire to Chaka Khan to Michael Jackson. 7 to 9:30 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165. (520) 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com. $20.
• The Friday Night Concerts series returns to Steam Pump Ranch. The four-piece rock and blues band Split Decision takes the stage. Groovy solos, drums that will get you moving; it’s everything you might be looking for in local rock and roll. These concerts will take place on the wide expanse of the lawn at Steam Pump Ranch (be sure to bring your own chair or blanket). Food trucks, beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase. 7 to 9:30 p.m. At Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Free.
Saturday, May 7
• The Westward Look Resort continues their Lookout Tucson Concert Series with the Whose Blues Band. Familiar to many local stages, Whose Blues are rooted in the Chicago blues style, but implement a variety of other genres and improvisation. The concert series is co-hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. 6 to 8 p.m.
At the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. westwardlook.com $10.
• The Tucson Convention Center continues their mariachi music showcase this weekend with the Tucson International Mariachi Conference “Espectacular Concert.” This show features performances by Tucson's own Mariachi Cobre, the Grammy-winning Mariachi Los Camperos, and guest singer Lupita Infante. This combination of culture, music, dance, and education exemplifies the "best in entertainment with amazing talent that energizes audiences." 6:30 p.m. At the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $50 - $100. tucsonmusichall.org
SPECIAL EVENTS & CLASSES
Thursday, May 5
• Part of the new Pueblos del Maiz cultural festival, the Fox Theatre is screening the film "Maize in Times of War." Directed by Alberto Cortés, the documentary features multiple families in Mexico discussing the importance of their crops, and the practical knowhow that enables the "everyday epic tale of corn." Featured cultures are Wixárika, Ayuuk and Tzeltal. The film examines the need to preserve the land used by countless indigenous Mexican communities and farmers to grow their cornfields. 7:00 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Free. foxtucson.com
• The Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market continues the Desert Harvest Series. At this culinary event, the Desert Harvesters' wild foods experts demonstrate a different recipe from the classic desert cookbook. Local foods can include mesquite, prickly pear and more. 4 to 7 p.m. At the Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
Saturday, May 7
• Celebrate public gardens with Community Day at Tohono Chul botanical gardens. This special event allows free admission to the park with family-friendly activities and entertainment. There are also free events throughout the day, including Build a Native Bee Habitat, Paint With a Yucca Paintbrush, Plant a Seed, and Make Insect Antenna. There will also be a performance by the Desert Players, a live pantomime group made up of Tohono Chul volunteers and docents. By allowing free admission to a family environment, the Gardens "hope to encourage guests to learn more about the Sonoran Desert.” 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Tohono Chul botanical gardens, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free. tohonochul.org
• Catch a variety of local independent films when I Dream In Widescreen returns to the Fox Theatre. This showcase of senior thesis films from the University of Arizona features a variety of short films, many of which were filmed right here in Tucson. Both fiction and non-fiction, this annual showcase generates buzz beyond the city limits. 7 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $5. foxtucson.com
Saturday, May 14
• The Reid Park Zoo is calling all animal (and wine) lovers for their Wine Gone Wild event. You're invited to raise your glass to conservation and wildlife. Here, you can sip some favorite regional, national, and international wines while supporting animals at the Zoo. The event includes animal activities, live music from Zona Libre, wine glass painting, photo booths, and a VIP opportunity to meet one of the zoo's rhinos. Participating vineyards include Arizona Wine Collective, Flying Leap Vineyards, Rancho Rossa Vineyards and more. Food vendors include Craft Culinary Concepts, Chef Chic, and Ken’s Harwood Barbeque. 6 to 8:30 p.m. At the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $25 - $65. reidparkzoo.org
Daily through May 31
• Have you ever wanted to see the Sonoran Desert through the eyes of some of the greatest painters? A new exhibit at Madaras Gallery is just that. Madaras’ Master’s Series is a collection of saguaros painted in the style of Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh and more. We're talking about surreal saguaros, cubist canyons, and chiaroscuro chollas! All month. Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. / Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 3035 N. Swan Road. madaras.com
KIDS
Saturday, May 7
• The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is bringing back their Coati Kids Club event. This month, the club is focusing on Desert Harvesters. Participants will go to the museum to discover how native people thrived in Southern Arizona long before there were supermarkets, pharmacies, and hardware stores. At the museum, students will try their hands (and taste buds!) at harvesting and sampling some of the desert’s edible bounty, as well as experimenting with pigments and fibers. Day one: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Day two: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Online and then at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. (520) 883-2702. desertmuseum.org
Sunday, May 8
• Learn the meaning of "Kodomo no Hi" at the Yume Japanese Gardens' Children's Day event. This national holiday of Japan celebrates the healthy growth and happiness of children. The event, which coincides with Mother's Day, will feature Taiko Drumming performance by Odaiko Sonora, Kamishibai ("paper play") storytelling, origami, ikebana for children, Japanese crafts, and more. A Japanese food truck will also be on-site. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. (520) 303-3945. Adults: $18. Members: $10. Children: $6. Children under 5: Free. yumegardens.org
