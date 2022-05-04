Roche Tissue Diagnostics cut the ribbon on a 45,000 square foot employee forum at their campus in Oro Valley’s Innovation Park on Tuesday, April 26. The new building will serve as the central hub for the campus, with conference space, a cafeteria, a gym, a wellness center and more. The building also has a publicly accessible “Innovation Showcase” of the company’s role in research and global healthcare.
With nearly 2,000 employees, Roche Tissue Diagnostics is Oro Valley’s largest private employer. At the ribbon cutting, Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield highlighted the company’s critical role in the community, such as bringing more than a thousand high-paying jobs to the area.
“I’m trying to channel the enthusiasm of the 48,000 residents of the Town of Oro Valley for the opening of this facility. This expansion will add so much. Of course, with an expansion like this, there are economic benefits, but there are also environmental and social benefits,” Winfield said. “We’re incredibly proud to have you as a member of our community. You have a presence in more than 100 countries, it’s really remarkable. And we’re so grateful that you chose the town of Oro Valley to be a part of this community.”
The Forum building has been in the works since 2017, when the company asked its employees what they’d like to have on their campus. Major requests included a gym and a larger health and wellness center. Roche broke ground on the building roughly two years later.
“We thought about choice, because not everyone wants the same environment to work in,” said Terri Johnson, head of Real Estate, Facilities and Site Services for Roche Tissue Diagnostics.
According to Roche, the new Forum building is powered 100% by renewable energy in the form of solar credits. This also goes for the entire campus, which head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics Jill German says is “essentially 100% renewable.” The expansion project produced 3,800 tons of waste, 84% of which was recycled.
“If you do any research on the Roche company, you’ll see that sustainability is a huge part,” German said. “All around the world, we are very focused on the long term. It’s about what we’re doing as a company and as employees to ensure the sustainability of our planet and the sustainability of our company.”
Globally, Roche has reduced energy consumption by 19% since 2015. The overall company has a goal of halving their total environmental impact and achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2029.
While the Roche Tissue Diagnostics campus had previous gathering spaces for employees, German says it was insufficient. The cafeteria was smaller, it did not have attached meeting rooms or gyms, and “was not suited for a campus of 1,800.”
“This particular building has no laboratory space, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great space for innovation. The spaces have been built with engagement in mind,” German said.
This is not the only new Roche building in the area. In June 2021, the company also broke ground on a new 60,000-square-foot manufacturing building in Marana. Roche plans to move some of their manufacturing and employees from their Oro Valley campus to their expanded Marana facility upon completion. This can include moving up to 150 existing employees to the new location, and expanding their employee base at both facilities.
“When I encounter people in Tucson, they don’t really realize that the world’s number one cancer tissue diagnostic company is right here in their own backyard, full of scientists and manufacturing,” German said. “There are all kinds of folks here contributing to the betterment of people with cancer.”
