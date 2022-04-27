Pima County Fair. The fair is here, and there is so much to do this weekend. Watch a pig race! Eat a deep-fried oreo! See concerts and ride stomach-churning rides and watch culinary competitions! There’s nothing like the delightful sensory overload of the fair, and we can’t wait to experience it all. We’ll see you there. Let us know if you’d rather meet up for a caramel apple at Carmelot or grab some powdered sugar goodness at the Funnel Cake of Love. Through Sunday, May 1. Gates open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. GA $10, $5 for kids 6 to 10, free for kids 5 and under. $5 parking.
Oro Valley Battle of the Bands. They’re in high school, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to rock out. Head down to Riverfront Park this Friday for the Oro Valley Battle of the Bands! At this local competition of high school bands, musicians stand to win a song recorded and edited by a local professional recording studio. Participating bands will perform a three-song set. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges. (And if you haven’t already signed up your band, sorry, competitors have already been selected. But there’s always next year!) Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Riverfront Park Amphitheatre on Lambert Lane. $5.
DeGrazia’s Sombreros. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is hosting an exhibit that traces more than 50 years of paintings and illustrations of the traditional Mexican sombrero by Ted DeGrazia. The Gallery in the Sun is the longtime residence, and an artwork itself, of one of Tucson’s most famous painters. This sombrero exhibit follows DeGrazia’s evolution of “symbolism and abstraction” with the hats. At the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan. (520) 299-9191. degrazia.org
