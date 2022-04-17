Mountain View High School’s associate principal Delia McCraley will take the school’s lead role this summer following the retirement of current principal Todd Garelick. The two have worked together for more than five years, and McCraley hopes to continue the efforts and success they’ve shared when her new role begins on July 1.
“I appreciate [Garelick’s] leadership and mentorship,” McCraley said. “It’s really a unique opportunity to be able to spend seven years with a previous principal and be able to hit the ground running, moving from what I feel is a strong relationship into something that is truly excellent.”
On Thursday, March 24, the Marana Unified School District Governing Board voted to hire McCraley following a hiring process with more than a dozen applicants. The screening committee comprised a parent, an MUSD Governing Board member, district and school staff, and MUSD senior staff.
“My greatest hope for this first year is that we establish really strong relationships between our families and our Mountain View staff. I know that choosing where you’ll send your high school student is a really big decision, and I want it to be a very easy decision for families to pick Mountain View,” McCraley said. “I have a belief that each student here at Mountain View has the opportunity to be successful in the areas of college, career and life.”
To that end, McCraley says she wants to continue MVHS’s expansion beyond standardized testing as a metric for student success. While she says the school is still committed to testing processes like the ACT, she also wants to focus on career readiness for those students who may not be interested in attending a university.
“I am committed to making sure we have a very united and inclusive schoolwide campus, and I believe that extends to every student,” McCraley said. “Moving forward, I’d like to see us continue our commitment to overall student excellence by establishing expectations that every student graduates Mountain View prepared for college or career, and for life.”
In her role as associate principal, McCraley led several efforts to redesign or restructure existing school programs, including the special education programs. Prior to joining MUSD, she worked for Southgate Academy K-12 as a principal and special education teacher.
“I purposefully moved into the district in Marana. I think we pride ourselves on offering a guaranteed experience through the Marana district, and hope that a student can step onto any one of our campuses and leave prepared in the same ways,” said McCraley, who has two sons who will soon be joining MVHS. “As a parent and an educator, you want to provide the best for both your students and everyone in your community. I think Mountain View is lucky to be very strategically located. My hope is that we serve both our students and the community around us.”
McCraley is a graduate of the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University where she earned a masters of education in educational leadership in 2011.
“We are thrilled that Mrs. McCraley will continue to work in District and serve Mountain View in a new leadership capacity,” said MUSD superintendent Dan Streeter in a prepared statement. “She empowers her colleagues, uses data to make informed decisions, and fosters collaborative relationships with staff, students, families, and the community.”
Although the past two years have been some of the most challenging for public education, McCraley is optimistic and sees the coming months as an opportunity for growth and reevaluation.
“This is a time for all educators to take a deep breath and look at how we can get away from the word ‘recover’ and really consider how we can maximize this catalyst for change. I think we talk a lot about how schools can adjust for the future, and I think this is a perfect opportunity to make those changes,” McCraley said. “One of my goals is to celebrate the success that we experience every single day, because I think the community really wants to celebrate with us, because our kids are amazing.”
