Nikki Dilbeck won the renaming contest for the former Vistoso Golf Course with the name submission Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve.
Dilbeck has been chosen out of more than 1,500 name ideas that were submitted. A committee of five reviewed the submissions and narrowed the pickings down to ten in the second round. Around 500 Oro Valley residents then voted for their top three out of the ten options. The top three names with the highest votes were then set forth in front of the Oro Valley Town Council on May 18 for a final vote.
Dilbeck has won a prize package that includes more than $1,700 dollars’ worth of gifts, including an annual family membership to the Oro Valley Community and Recreational Center and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center.
Dilbeck has been an Oro Valley resident for ten years, spending the last eight in the Vistoso community with her husband Ron.
“I feel honored that the Council, and the community members who voted in the first round, think Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve would be a fitting name for this wonderful property. When I saw the initial call for name suggestions, Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve popped into my head, and it just felt like the right fit,” Dilbeck said in a press release. “It’s such a wonderful resource for the whole Oro Valley community. Preserve Vistosos, the Town of Oro Valley, and The Conservation Fund worked long and hard to acquire this acreage so that it can be preserved without threat of development.”
The other two finalists are Denny Iceman with the name Oro Valley Nature Preserve and Rod Depperschmidt with the name Vistoso Preserve at Oro Valley.
The Town of Oro Valley will not take full ownership of Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve until sometime after July 1.
