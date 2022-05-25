Happenings

THEATER
Daily through Sunday, May 29
• Broadway in Tucson is a powerful story of community and strength to the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall. Voted the Best Musical winner, Come From Away centers on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. The musical’s tagline “On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.” tells you all you need to know. In conjunction with the musical and its themes, on Friday, May 27, there will also be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Centennial Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show times depend on the day. At UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $35 - $115. broadwayintucson.com
Sunday, May 29
• It’s an eclectic mix of classic and modern styles when the Tucson Regional Ballet returns to the Tucson Music Hall. Tucson Regional Ballet’s Academy of Ballet, Tap, and Jazz presents its annual recital, featuring the ballet Cinderella, as well as a tribute to the music of the ’90s. 2 p.m. At the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $17. tucsonmusichall.org
Daily through Thursday, June 5
• It’s all for one and one for all at the Gaslight Theatre, which is continuing their rendition of The Three Musketeers. For those unfamiliar, the eastside Gaslight Theatre performs a special kind of family-friendly parody, filled with music, stage effects and endearingly bad jokes. While it’s been updated for modern audiences with a healthy dose of quirk, the story remains the same: The fate of France hangs in the balance as swashbucklers battle for the throne. In the hands of the Gaslight family, this funny French farce says “All For One and Puns For All.” 6, 7, and 8:30 p.m. through June 5. 7010 E. Broadway. (520) 886-9428. $27 for adults, $15 for children. thegaslighttheatre.com
Music
Thursday, May 26
• Come get an early listen to Barnaby and the Butcher’s new album at a special concert at Monterey Court. Barnaby and the Butcher perform a combination of roots rock and Americana music perfect for a live show. At the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile. $10. Montereycourtaz.com
Saturday, May 28
• Enjoy a performance by “the Latin Madonna” when Mariselsa performs at downtown’s Fox Theatre. Known as the diva of romantic music, Marisela has been performing since the ’80s and has sold more than 25 million records so far. Seemingly always destined for fame, Marisela starred in the first national bilingual TV program, and went on to record her first album at the age of 18. Now she follows that career trajectory to Tucson. 8 p.m. At the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $55 - $135. foxtucson.com
Sunday, May 29
• World-class singer-songwriter Lisa Morales is performing at 191 Toole. With an upcoming release, Morales calls on people to “come together in these stressful personal and political times.” The Texas-based artist draws deeply resonant insights from her own experiences navigating the storms of life and making sense of the complex landscape of relationships. 8 p.m. At 191 Toole (that’s the name and the address of the venue). $20 - $25. 21+ 191toole.com
• Enjoy the music of the Beach Boys with none of the interpersonal conflict with Surf’s Up performs at the Gaslight Music Hall. This tribute band performs every style of the Beach Boys’ music, from surf rock to pop to psychedelia, but always with those golden vocal harmonies. The band consists of two brothers Donny & Danny Goldberg, their father, Don Goldberg Sr., who founded the group, and close cousin, Denny Hardwick. Their sibling harmonies capture the authentic blend of the Beach Boys like no other. 6 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Rd #165. $31 with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and members of the military and first responders. gaslightmusichall.com
Saturday, June 4
• Hear covers of classics like The Eagles, Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and the Motown style when Chuck Moses performs at The Highlands at Dove Mountain. This music performance with a powerful voice accompanies the Highlands’ quality dining options. Open to the public. 5:30 p.m. At the Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd. (520) 579-9583. thehighlandsatdovemountain.com
Special events & Classes
Friday, May 27
• Cool off at the Marana Pool 50th Jubilee. This half-century celebration is for all ages, and will include food trucks, carnival games, and free family activities. It’s a way to beat the heat while also celebrating the history of Marana. 2 to 6 p.m. At the Ora Mae Harn District Park Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road. Free. maranaaz.gov
• Don’t just enjoy looking at desert plants, get a taste of them too! The Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens are hosting a Connecting Plants and People tour, where you can discover the edible and useful plants of the Sonoran Desert. There are some surprisingly delicious desert plants, just make sure there aren’t any spines first! 11 a.m. to noon. At Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens, 7366 Paseo del Norte. tohnonochul.org
Daily through May 31
• Have you ever wanted to see the Sonoran Desert through the eyes of some of the greatest painters? A new exhibit at Madaras Gallery is just that. Madaras’ Master’s Series is a collection of saguaros painted in the style of Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh and more. We’re talking about surreal saguaros, cubist canyons, and chiaroscuro chollas! All month. Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. / Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 3035 N. Swan Road. madaras.com
Tuesday, May 31
• Join the Town of Oro Valley’s Parks and Rec Department for a groundbreaking on the Naranja Park Expansion Project. This multi-million-dollar investment will bring four new multi-sport fields, a pump track and skate park. At this ceremony, Parks and Recreation Director Kristy Diaz-Trahan and Mayor Joe Winfield will speak. Following the ceremony, families are invited to stay and play at Naranja Park with free commemorative kites made specifically as a keepsake for the event. 10 a.m. At Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. Free. orovalleyaz.gov
Friday, June 3
• It’s the return of one of the most fun, wacky and beloved local events! The Loft Cinema is bringing back its First Friday Shorts series, where local filmmakers (or total amateurs) bring in their homemade movies to be shown in front of a whole audience. And then the crowd decides if the short films are good, or if they deserve to be shut off right in the middle. What’s more fun, the filmmaker who has the best short movie at this event will make $200. The films range from comedy to drama to horror to experimental, but are all under 15 minutes. Please note, the films are not screened ahead of time, so the audience may see anything or everything. Hosted by KXCI Community Radio MC Bridgitte Thum. 9 p.m. At the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard. $8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.