For Mountain View High School valedictorian Benjamin Guillermo, the ideal class ranking was #3. It was the highest academic standing he could have without needing to deliver a speech at graduation. But when Mountain View students take to the graduation stage on May 17, it will be alongside a congratulatory speech from Guillermo—and he’s okay with that.
“Honestly, my goal was just to do well. I didn’t want to compare myself to other people. I felt like I did well in my classes, got as much as I could out of my high school education, and I was happy with that,” Guillermo said. “It was such a surprise for me and my parents when we found out I was valedictorian.”
Although valedictorian is a major achievement, Guillermo jokes that his success broke a kind of plan he had with his older sister. She was a senior at Mountain View when he was a freshman, and got seventh in her class ranking. They said that if he got a higher grade than her, and then their younger brother got an even higher grade than Guillermo, it would mark continual academic improvement for their family. But it didn’t quite turn out that way.
Guillermo says his older sister was a kind of mentor throughout his life, teaching him how to read and supporting him through school.
“She was one of my biggest inspirations to get good grades, because she had a perfect 4.0,” Guillermo said.
Outside of the classroom, Guillermo took on a number of extracurriculars during his time at Mountain View: volleyball, swim, marching band, model UN, mock trial, chess club and more.
How does he have time for it all?
“I really don’t, I just take it out of my sleep,” he says, nonchalantly. “But really, I was just making friends, meeting people, and having a good time in my high school career.”
Although Guillermo is a naturally driven student, he says Mountain View and the Marana Unified School District in general heightened his willingness to learn.
“It’s a really positive environment. There’s a good group of honors students,” Guillermo said. “The teachers are very supportive, but I’d say most of the joy comes from interacting with classmates.”
While he couldn’t interact with fellow classmates as much during pandemic restrictions, he says this time did not negatively affect his academics.
“I know it affected some students, but for me it was mostly the same,” Guillermo said. “I like teaching myself a lot of work. If I don’t get a concept, I’ll go online and find the answers myself. So for me, it actually mostly fit my learning style.”
As for advice to future students, Guillermo stresses to take control of your education and make it a priority—though everyone might not have the same energy to take on more than half-a-dozen extracurriculars as he did.
“A good idea is to just make high school a priority. A lot of your future is dependent on that,” Guillermo said. “One thing I think about is, looking toward the future, where I would be if I didn’t make the choices to take APs or to get a high GPA. I wanted to be able to choose what college to go to. I wanted to be able to make those kinds of choices, rather than have someone else make them for me.”
After high school, Guillermo plans to go on a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though the destination is not yet known. Following that, he wants to pursue an undergrad in medicine from Brigham Young University to eventually become a pediatrician.
“I’ve just been trying to have a fun time in high school and make my future as strong as I can,” Guillermo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.