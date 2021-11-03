What is a chronic health condition? Any physical or mental illness lasting more than three months (according to the U.S. National Center for health Statistics) and disrupting quality of life or requiring ongoing treatment can be considered chronic. It is estimated that about 60% of adults in the United States have at last one chronic condition and 25% of U.S. children and adolescents are also affected by a chronic illness. Some chronic diseases are preventable but while others are not, they can be managed to improve overall health.
Chronic conditions account for 90% of our national health care expenditure. These costs are staggering and rising yearly: $3.6 trillion in 2018, $3.81 trillion in 2019, and $4.01 trillion in 2020.
There are eight conditions that top the list. According to the 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million U.S. adults have diabetes and 88 million have prediabetes. (Wow, that’s 33% of the adult population.) Of those, 89% were overweight, 38% were not physically active and 15% were smokers; 37% had chronic kidney disease caused by the diabetes; 20% of people with this disease are unaware that they have it. Unmanaged, diabetes can cause multiple complications such as blindness, kidney failure, limb amputation and heart failure. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the US.
The second most expensive chronic condition is arthritis, with 58.5 million people diagnosed in 2020. Arthritis is a catch-all term that includes osteo and rheumatoid arthritis, gout, fibromyalgia and many other related chronic joint conditions. Women tend to be more affected than men and increasing age is a risk factor for developing the disease. Weight control and exercise help to control the painful symptoms. Roughly 43% of arthritis sufferers have physical activity limitations and 26% report no “leisure time physical activity” such as hiking, biking, running, etc. The costs are an astonishing $140 billion in direct medical care and prescriptions and another $164 billion in lost wages, based on a 2013 study.
Alzheimer’s disease is our third most costly illness and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It is the most common cause of dementia. A total of 6.2 million adults older than 65 have AD. This is projected to increase to 14 million by 2050, according to a March 2021 article in the journal Alzheimer’s Dementia. The costs of care, including medication, hospice services, and nursing and home healthcare are estimated to be $355 billion. And this does not include family care and lost wages.
Number four is heart disease and stroke. 50% of adults over age 20 in our country have some sort of cardiovascular disease such as hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke and irregular heartbeat. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the most common cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure and smoking are the biggest risk factors for developing CVD. The 2017 costs of treating heart disease and stroke were $216 billion ($92 billion in hospital costs) and $147 billion in lost productivity.
Cancer comes in fifth in our list of most expensive illnesses. It is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. The American Cancer Society estimates 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses in 2021. Approximately 17 million people are living with cancer today. Medical costs alone are expected to top $208 billion this year. In 2019, patient out-of-pocket and time costs were estimated to be $21 billion.
No. 6 is obesity, with 42 % of adults and a growing number of children (20%) being obese.
Obesity is a significant risk
